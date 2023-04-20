KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English County, Round 3 Match

The third round of the English County Championship 2023 will see Kent (KET) take on Essex (ESS) at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Thursday, April 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction.

Essex have started the season in brilliant fashion, winning one out of their two fixtures so far. They are third in the points table with their bowling attack delivering on both occasions.

Kent, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss to Warwickshire and will be keen to return to winning ways. They have a strong roster with the likes of Sam Billings and Zak Crawley holding the key. With either side looking for the all-important win, a cracking game is on the cards in Canterbury.

KET vs ESS Match Details

Kent and Essex will lock horns in the third round of the English County Championship on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KET vs ESS, English County Championship Division 1, Round 3

Date and Time: April 20th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

KET vs ESS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kent injury/team news

No injury concerns for Kent.

Kent probable playing 11

Ben Compton, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c&wk), Joey Evison, Wes Agar, Conor McKerr and Nathan Gilchrist.

Essex injury/team news

No injury concerns for Essex.

Essex probable playing 11

Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Daniel Lawrence, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper (wk), Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Doug Bracewell, Sam Cook and Jamie Porter.

KET vs ESS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (2 matches, 46 runs, Average: 15.33)

Sam Billings has not been able to get going in the English County Championship so far, scoring only 46 runs in two matches. Despite Billings averaging only 15.33 this season, he has some international experience to fall back on as well. With Billings due a big score, he is a top pick for your KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Daniel Lawrence (2 matches, 196 runs, Average: 49.00)

Daniel Lawrence has been in sensational form for Essex, scoring 196 runs in two matches. He is averaging 49.00 with the bat, holding him in good stead. With Lawrence capable of scoring big runs, he is another top pick for your KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joey Evison (99 runs and 1 wicket in the previous match vs Warwickshire)

Joey Evison showed glimpses of his form in the previous game, scoring 99 runs and picking a wicket against the Warks in the previous round. While he is a solid batting option, Evison is known for his pace bowling ability. Given his all-round skill-set, he should be a brilliant pick for your KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jamie Porter (2 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 16.00)

Jamie Porter has had a terrific start to his County season, picking 12 wickets in two matches. He is averaging 16 with the ball and has been sensational with the new ball in particular. Given the conditions on offer in Canterbury, Porter is a fine pick for your KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team.

KET vs ESS match captain and vice-captain choices

Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley has a decent record in this format with 4907 runs in 94 matches. He averages nearly 30 in this format with 36 scores of fifty or more. With Crawley boasting international experience as well, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction team.

Sam Cook

Sam Cook is one of the most prolific bowlers in this competition and rightly so. Cook has 227 wickets in 63 matches with an average of 19.77. He has ten wickets in two matches so far in this competition, holding him in good stead. With Cook having a great record in the last few seasons, he is a top captaincy pick for your KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Daniel Lawrence 196 runs in 4 innings Sam Cook 10 wickets in 2 matches Daniel Bell-Drummond 43 runs in the previous Test

KET vs ESS match expert tips

Ben Compton has not missed a beat in this competition, scoring 241 rus in two innings for Kent so far. He is a traditional opener who has an appetite for big runs. With Compton in good form coming into this round, he is a good addition to your KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction team.

KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batter: Nick Browne, Daniel Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Ben Compton

Allrounder: Doug Bracewell, Simon Harmer

Bowler: Jamie Porter, Wes Agar, Sam Cook, Joey Evison

KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KET vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batter: Nick Browne, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Compton

Allrounder: Doug Bracewell, Simon Harmer, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Bowler: Jamie Porter, Wes Agar, Sam Cook, Nathan Gilchrist

