KET vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 20th, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Essex take on Kent at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Sunday.

Kent have been one of the teams to beat in the T20 Blast this season with four wins in five games. With their star players Jack Leaning and Matt Milnes firing on all cylinders, it has been smooth sailing for them so far. The additions of Sam Billings and Zak Crawley will only add more firepower to their batting unit, handing them the favorites tag ahead of Sunday's fixture.

Meanwhile, Essex have flattered to deceive this season with just one win from five T20 Blast games. Although they have a strong roster in place, Essex haven't fired as a unit so far. The addition of Daniel Lawrence should provide a boost as they seek to return to winning ways. With Jimmy Neesham and Simon Harmer in their ranks, they will fancy their chances against Kent, making for a cracking T20 Blast game at the St Lawrence Ground on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilchrist, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmore, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri

Essex

Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter, Robin Das, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Sam Billings (wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes and Fred Klaassen

Essex

Adam Wheater (wk), Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Michael Pepper/William Buttleman, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Sam Cook and James Porter

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Essex, South Group

Date and Time: 20th June 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring T20 Blast game is on the cards, with the batsmen set to dominate proceedings. Although the pacers will get the ball to move around early on, it should skid nicely on to the bat. With rain expected to play a part, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 180 is considered a par score at the venue in the T20 format.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET vs ESS)

KET vs ESS T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Billings, T Westley, Z Crawley, R ten Doeschate, J Denly, G Stewart, J Neesham, S Harmer, M Milnes, Q Ahmad and J Porter

Captain: Z Crawley. Vice-captain: S Harmer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Buttleman, T Westley, D Bell-Drummond, R ten Doeschate, J Denly, G Stewart, J Neesham, S Harmer, M Milnes, Q Ahmad and J Porter

Captain: S Harmer. Vice-captain: J Denly

