KET vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Kent (KET) will take on Glamorgan (GLA) in the 118th match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Sunday.

Neither team has qualified for the qualifier and will only play for pride. Kent are struggling in the points table. However, the likes of George Linde and Joe Denly will look to ensure their side win after losing by four wickets to Surrey in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan will look to snap their two-match losing streak and will be hoping that Colin Ingram and Sam Northeast perform well in the upcoming games.

KET vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Leaning (c), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, George Linde, Grant Stevwart, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen

GLA XI

Thomas Bevan, Sam Northeast (c), Colin Ingram, Billy Root, Eddie Byrom, Daniel Douthwaite, Chris Cooke (wk), Andrew Salter, Jamie Mcllroy, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Match Details

KET vs GLA, T20 Blast 2022, Match 118

Date and Time: July 03, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Lawrence Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today’s KET vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jordan Cox: He is a safe bet from the wicket-keeper section. He has the ability to score some quick runs in the middle order, making him a good fantasy pick.

Batters

Joe Denly: He has had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 423 runs with a highest score of 110 and at an average of 35.08 in 12 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your KET vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

George Linde: George Linde has been a consistent performer for his team and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. Given his all-round skill set, he is a multiplier captain choice for today's outing.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: Michael Hogan is the fourth-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets at an impressive average of 16.65 in 11 games. He has a variety of balls in his arsenal, making him a must-pick in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KET vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Chris Cooke (GLA) - 292 points

Alex Blake (KET) - 375 points

Colin Ingram (GLA) - 231 points

Key stats for KET vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Sam Northeast – 477 runs in 13 T20 Blast games; batting average: 53

Joe Denly - 421 runs in 12 T20 Blast games; batting average: 35.08

KET vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

KET vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Jack Leaning, Grant Stevwart, George Linde, Daniel Douthwaite, Qais Ahmad, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Captain: George Linde Vice-captain: Sam Northeast

KET vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Jack Leaning, Grant Stevwart, George Linde, Daniel Douthwaite, Qais Ahmad, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Captain: Joe Denly Vice-captain: Michael Hogan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far