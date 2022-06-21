KET vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

Kent Spitfires (KET) will be up against Gloucestershire CCC (GLO) in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Tuesday, June 21.

Kent Spitfires have won only two out of their 10 matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. Gloucestershire CCC, on the other hand, have won four out of their 10 T20 Blast fixtures and are fourth in the standings.

KET vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Sam Billings (C & WK), Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, George Linde, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Matthew Quinn, Fred Klaassen.

GLO XI

Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Mohammad Amir, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw.

Match Details

KET vs GLO, South Group Match, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St. Lawrence Ground is a sporting one. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 174 runs.

Today’s KET vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Phillips has scored 203 runs at a strike rate of 130.96 in nine matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Joe Denly: Denly has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, mustering 327 runs at a strike rate of 122.93. He is a top-quality batter who could once again play a big knock today.

Miles Hammond: Although Hammond hasn't performed as per the expectations this season, scoring only 128 runs in nine matches, he is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs.

All-rounders

George Linde: Linde is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 163 runs and also picked up nine wickets in 10 T20 Blast outings.

Benny Howell: Howell is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scored 107 runs and picked up eight wickets in nine matches.

Bowlers

Tom Smith: Smith has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping 10 wickets and also scoring 28 runs. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Fred Klaassen: Klaassen is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side this season with 11 wickets in 10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

David Payne (GLO) - 539 points

George Linde (KET) - 504 points

Joe Denly (KET) - 486 points

Benny Howell (GLO) - 465 points

Glenn Phillips (GLO) - 453 points

Important Stats for KET vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

David Payne: 17 wickets in 7 matches; ER - 7.37

George Linde: 163 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 156.73 and ER - 8.42

Joe Denly: 327 runs in 9 matches; SR - 122.93

Benny Howell: 107 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 184.48 and ER - 6.56

Glenn Phillips: 203 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 130.96 and ER - 7.45

KET vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast)

KET vs GLO Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Joe Denly, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Zak Crawley, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, George Linde, Mohammad Amir, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: George Linde.

KET vs GLO Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Glenn Phillips, Joe Denly, Miles Hammond, Zak Crawley, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, George Linde, Mohammad Amir, Tom Smith, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Ryan Higgins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far