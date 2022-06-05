KET vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 46

Kent will take on Middlesex in the 46th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Sunday.

Kent are struggling awfully this season and are yet to open their account. They have lost all of their five matches so far. Both batting and bowling departments haven’t been up to the task and they need to find a way to turn a corner soon.

Middlesex, meanwhile, have lost just a single match so far. They have won four of their five matches but lost their most recent game against Sussex by eight wickets. They will be looking to return to winning ways today.

KET vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Jackson Bird, Alex Blake, Daniel Bell-Drummond, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Matthew Quinn, Sam Billings (c & wk), Matt Henry, Jaskaran Singh.

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, J Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita

Match Details

KET vs MID, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 46

Date and Time: 5th June, 2022,7:00 PM IST

Venue: St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The St. Lawrence Ground has a balanced surface and can assist both batsmen and bowlers to equal degrees. Pacers are likely to find success at this venue and the average first innings score here is 155.

Today’s KET vs MID Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 122 runs so far but his team will be demanding more from him.

Batters

Stephen Eskinazi has been in great form with the bat for Middlesex. He has scored 157 runs in four matches at an average close to 40 and at a strike rate of over 184.

Joe Denly is a reputed batter who has plenty of experience. He has scored 117 runs so far and will be looking to put out his best foot in front in the next game.

All-rounders

George Linde is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 109 runs and has also taken three wickets so far. he will be the best captaincy choice for your KET vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Luke Hollman is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 68 runs and has claimed eight wickets.

Bowlers

Toby Roland Jones has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He has scalped nine wickets in only four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Toby Roland Jones (MID) – 298 points

George Linde (KET) – 256 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 233 points

Joe Cracknell (MID) – 230 points

Luke Hollman (MID) – 223 points

Important stats for KET vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Toby Roland Jones: 9 wickets

George Linde: 109 runs and 3 wickets

Stephen Eskinazi: 157 runs

Luke Hollman: 68 runs and 8 wickets

Sam Billings: 122 runs

KET vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today

KET vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Joe Denly, George Linde, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland Jones, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes

Captain: George Linde, Vice-Captain: Stephen Eskinazi

KET vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Joe Denly, George Linde, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Toby Roland Jones, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes

Captain: Toby Roland Jones, Vice-Captain: Sam Billings

