KET vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match 

Kent Spitfires (KET) will lock horns with the Northamptonshire Steelbacks (NOR) in an English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Sunday, August 14.

Kent Spitfires are eighth in the Group B points table, having won one out of their four matches. They lost their last fixture against the Essex Eagles by 182 runs. The Northamptonshire Steelbacks, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, winning two out of their four matches. They won their last encounter against Glamorgan Cricket by six wickets.

KET vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Tawanda Muyeye, Ben Compton, Oliver Robinson (WK), Joe Denly (C), Alex Blake, Harry Finch, Joey Evison, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Quinn, Navdeep Saini.

NOR XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Will Young (C), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (WK), James Sales, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Alex Russell.

Match Details

KET vs NOR, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 14th Aug 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Lawrence Ground is a balanced one. The pacers will receive a decent amount of seam movement early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 298 runs.

Today’s KET vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Oliver George Robinson: Oliver is Kent's highest run-scorer this season with 309 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 134.35.

Batters

Alex Blake: Alex has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 160 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 123.08.

Saif Zaib: Saif is Northamptonshire's leading run-scorer in the English Domestic One-Day Cup with 178 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 116.34.

All-rounders

Joe Denly: Denly scored 13 runs and scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 4.63 in the last game.

Rob Keogh: Rob is an experienced all-rounder who has scored 149 runs while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.56 in four matches.

Bowlers

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep has bowled exceptionally well in the English Domestic One-Day Cup so far, picking up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.06.

Nathan Buck: Buck is his side's leading wicket-taker with11 wickets at an economy of 5.78.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Oliver George Robinson (KET) - 413 points

Saif Zaib (NOR) - 397 points

Will Young (NOR) - 298 points

Rob Keogh (NOR) - 297 points

Joey Evison (KET) - 275 points

Important Stats for KET vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Oliver George Robinson: 309 runs in 4 matches; SR - 134.35

Saif Zaib: 178 runs in 3 matches; SR - 116.34

Will Young: 190 runs in 4 matches; SR - 120.25

Rob Keogh: 3 wickets and 149 runs in 4 matches; ER - 5.56 & SR - 105.67

Joey Evison: 135 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 86.54 & ER - 6.67

KET vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

KET vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver George Robinson, Alex Blake, Will Young, Joey Evison, Saif Zaib, Joe Denly, Rob Keogh, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Rob Keogh.

KET vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Alex Blake, Will Young, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Rob Keogh, Matthew Quinn, Ben Sanderson, Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Rob Keogh. Vice-captain: Will Young.

