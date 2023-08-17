KET vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2023, Match 51

Kent (KET) will face Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the 51st match of the English One Day Cup 2023 at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury on Thursday, August 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 51.

Kent have done decently so far. They have won three of their five matches and have lost on two occasions. Kent have collected six points and are fourth in the table. They have won both their last two matches and are in great form at the moment.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire are fifth in the standings just below Kent. They have won only two of their six matches and have lost thrice. Although they have five points to their name, Nottinghamshire have lost each of their last three games and need to bounce back soon.

KET vs NOT Match Details, Match 51

The Match 51 of the English One Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 17 at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KET vs NOT, English One Day Cup 2023, Match 51

Date and Time: August 17, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB app

KET vs NOT Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at The Spitfire Ground. One can expect a balanced surface that will have something for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers will be looking to make a strong impression with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 238.67

Average second innings score: 240.33

KET vs NOT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kent: W-L-L-W-W

Nottinghamshire: NR-W-L-L-L

KET vs NOT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kent Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kent Probable Playing 11

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning (c), Alex Blake, HZ Finch (wk), Ben Compton, Grant Stewart, James Bazley, J Denly, Matt Parkinson, Jaskaran Singh, and Hamidullah Qadri.

Nottinghamshire Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Nottinghamshire Probable Playing 11

H Hameed (c), BT Slater, Benjamin Martindale, M Montgomery, TW Loten, LW James, D Schadendorf (wk), BA Hutton, LA Patterson-White, CG Harrison, and D Paterson.

KET vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Finch (5 matches, 67 runs, Average: 13.40)

H Finch hasn’t been at his best in this tournament. There’s plenty of room for improvement going forward.

Top Batter pick

M Montgomery (5 matches, 191 runs, Average: 38.20)

M Montgomery is the second-highest run-scorer for the side. He has scored 191 runs in five games at an average of 38.20. He also has a strike rate of 95.02.

Top All-rounder pick

T Loten (5 matches, 53 runs and 9 wickets)

T Loten has been in amazing form in both departments. He has scalped nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.53. Loten has also scored 53 runs so far.

Top Bowler pick

D Paterson (4 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.40)

D Paterson is the joint highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire. He has claimed 10 dismissals in just four matches. Paterson also has an economy of 5.40.

KET vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices

B Hutton

B Hutton is also the joint highest wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.35. Hutton has also scored 41 runs and he should definitely be the captaincy choice of your KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Leaning

J Leaning is the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 206 runs in five matches at an average of 41.20. He has smacked two half-centuries so far. Leaning has also taken two wickets at an economy rate of 3.91.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B Hutton 41 runs and 10 wickets 385 points J Leaning 206 runs and 2 wickets 373 points T Loten 53 runs and 9 wickets 367 points L James 196 runs and 4 wickets 366 points D Paterson 10 wickets 339 points

KET vs NOT match expert tips

L James has been consistent with the bat and he should be a mandatory choice in your KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KET vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 51, Head to Head League

KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Finch

Batters: M Montgomery, D Bell Drummond

All-rounders: J Leaning, B Hutton, L James, T Loten, L Patterson White

Bowlers: D Paterson, M Parkinson, H Qadri

KET vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 51, Grand League

KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Finch

Batters: M Montgomery, D Bell Drummond, B Compton

All-rounders: J Leaning, B Hutton, L James, T Loten

Bowlers: D Paterson, M Parkinson, J Bazley