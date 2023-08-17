KET vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2023, Match 51

Kent (KET) will face Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the 51st match of the English One Day Cup 2023 at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury on Thursday, August 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 51.
Kent have done decently so far. They have won three of their five matches and have lost on two occasions. Kent have collected six points and are fourth in the table. They have won both their last two matches and are in great form at the moment.
Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire are fifth in the standings just below Kent. They have won only two of their six matches and have lost thrice. Although they have five points to their name, Nottinghamshire have lost each of their last three games and need to bounce back soon.
KET vs NOT Match Details, Match 51
The Match 51 of the English One Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 17 at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KET vs NOT, English One Day Cup 2023, Match 51
Date and Time: August 17, 2023, 3.30 pm IST
Venue: The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB app
KET vs NOT Pitch Report
This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at The Spitfire Ground. One can expect a balanced surface that will have something for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers will be looking to make a strong impression with the new ball.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 5
Average first innings score: 238.67
Average second innings score: 240.33
KET vs NOT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Kent: W-L-L-W-W
Nottinghamshire: NR-W-L-L-L
KET vs NOT probable playing 11s for today’s match
Kent Injury/Team News
There are no injury reports.
Kent Probable Playing 11
Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning (c), Alex Blake, HZ Finch (wk), Ben Compton, Grant Stewart, James Bazley, J Denly, Matt Parkinson, Jaskaran Singh, and Hamidullah Qadri.
Nottinghamshire Injury/Team News
There are no injury reports.
Nottinghamshire Probable Playing 11
H Hameed (c), BT Slater, Benjamin Martindale, M Montgomery, TW Loten, LW James, D Schadendorf (wk), BA Hutton, LA Patterson-White, CG Harrison, and D Paterson.
KET vs NOT Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
H Finch (5 matches, 67 runs, Average: 13.40)
H Finch hasn’t been at his best in this tournament. There’s plenty of room for improvement going forward.
Top Batter pick
M Montgomery (5 matches, 191 runs, Average: 38.20)
M Montgomery is the second-highest run-scorer for the side. He has scored 191 runs in five games at an average of 38.20. He also has a strike rate of 95.02.
Top All-rounder pick
T Loten (5 matches, 53 runs and 9 wickets)
T Loten has been in amazing form in both departments. He has scalped nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.53. Loten has also scored 53 runs so far.
Top Bowler pick
D Paterson (4 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.40)
D Paterson is the joint highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire. He has claimed 10 dismissals in just four matches. Paterson also has an economy of 5.40.
KET vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices
B Hutton
B Hutton is also the joint highest wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.35. Hutton has also scored 41 runs and he should definitely be the captaincy choice of your KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.
J Leaning
J Leaning is the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 206 runs in five matches at an average of 41.20. He has smacked two half-centuries so far. Leaning has also taken two wickets at an economy rate of 3.91.
5 Must-picks with players stats for KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
KET vs NOT match expert tips
L James has been consistent with the bat and he should be a mandatory choice in your KET vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.
KET vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 51, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: H Finch
Batters: M Montgomery, D Bell Drummond
All-rounders: J Leaning, B Hutton, L James, T Loten, L Patterson White
Bowlers: D Paterson, M Parkinson, H Qadri
KET vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 51, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: H Finch
Batters: M Montgomery, D Bell Drummond, B Compton
All-rounders: J Leaning, B Hutton, L James, T Loten
Bowlers: D Paterson, M Parkinson, J Bazley