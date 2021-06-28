KET vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 28th, 2021

Kent and Somerset will lock horns in the upcoming fixture of the T20 Blast 2021.

Kent is having a relatively brilliant tournament with just two defeats and six victories. They have a good net run rate and are currently sitting in the second spot in the South Group.

Meanwhile, Somerset has also lost two matches. Unfortunately, their two other games ended without a result. They have produced victories in three matches and are in the fifth slot in the table.

Interestingly, their two defeats came in their first two games. Since then, they have been exceptional in all three departments.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Kent and Somerset.

#3 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires - Vitality T20 Blast 2020

Daniel Bell-Drummond is one such player who can take the game away from the opposition right from the first ball. He has been decent so far in the tournament and is giving impressive starts to the Kent side.

He has scored 258 runs in eight innings this season at an average of 32.25, with the help of three fifties. He has the highest score of 88 and is expected to come up with more such knocks as the tournament progresses.

#2 Joe Denly

Surrey v Kent Spitfires - Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Quarter-Final

Joe Denly, the Kent all-rounder, is one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. Though he failed to live up to expectations with the willow, he impressed everyone with his bowling skills this season.

Joe Denly has managed to score just 96 runs in eight innings so far for Kent this season and is expected to turn the tables soon with the willow. However, with the ball, he has picked up seven wickets at a good economy rate.

#1 Tom Banton

Somerset CCC v Hampshire - Vitality T20 Blast

Somerset opener Tom Banton started the tournament with a few bad performances but joined the party in the previous game against Hampshire with an impressive 77-run knock, which helped his side win the match.

Banton plays a destructive role for Somerset as an opener and is expected to continue his form in the upcoming encounter against Kent. If he settles down for a few balls and reads the wicket perfectly, we can expect a big score from his willow.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar