KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Kent will take on Somerset in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Wednesday.
These were the two teams that played the final in the 2021 edition. Both Kent and Somerset were consistent throughout the group stages before playing well in the knockouts. However, it was Kent who emerged as champions as they beat Somerset by 25 runs in the title clash.
KET vs SOM Probable Playing 11 today
Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen
Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell (c), Rilee Rossouw, Lewis Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Jack Brooks, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey
Match Details
Match: KET vs SOM
Date & Time: May 25th 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Pitch Report
The track at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is usually a good one to bat on. 158 has been the average score batting first at this venue in the last couple of seasons and 60% of the games have been won by the teams batting first. Moreover, spinners have historically done well at this ground.
Today’s KET vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Banton is a destructive batter at the top of the order and has the ability to get big runs. He has a T20 career strike-rate of 149.16 and has struck two tons.
Batters
Daniel Bell-Drummond has the knack of getting those tall scores. He is an experienced cricketer and has featured in 124 T20 encounters, striking at 135.85.
All-rounders
Darren Stevens can have an all-round impact. The veteran seam-bowling all-rounder can hit boundaries regularly and with the ball, he can eke out economical spells.
Bowlers
Qais Ahmad has been impressive in his T20 career so far. He has taken 115 wickets at an economy rate of 7.11 in the shortest format.
Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team
Tom Banton (SOM)
Daniel Bell-Drummond (KET)
Darren Stevens (SOM)
Qais Ahmad (KET)
Lewis Gregory (KET)
KET vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Darren Stevens, Marchant de Lange, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen
Captain: Tom Banton Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Darren Stevens, Marchant de Lange, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes
Captain: Joe Denly Vice-captain: Lewis Gregory