KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Kent will take on Somerset in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Wednesday.

These were the two teams that played the final in the 2021 edition. Both Kent and Somerset were consistent throughout the group stages before playing well in the knockouts. However, it was Kent who emerged as champions as they beat Somerset by 25 runs in the title clash.

KET vs SOM Probable Playing 11 today

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell (c), Rilee Rossouw, Lewis Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Jack Brooks, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey

Match Details

Match: KET vs SOM

Date & Time: May 25th 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The track at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is usually a good one to bat on. 158 has been the average score batting first at this venue in the last couple of seasons and 60% of the games have been won by the teams batting first. Moreover, spinners have historically done well at this ground.

Today’s KET vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton is a destructive batter at the top of the order and has the ability to get big runs. He has a T20 career strike-rate of 149.16 and has struck two tons.

Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond has the knack of getting those tall scores. He is an experienced cricketer and has featured in 124 T20 encounters, striking at 135.85.

All-rounders

Darren Stevens can have an all-round impact. The veteran seam-bowling all-rounder can hit boundaries regularly and with the ball, he can eke out economical spells.

Bowlers

Qais Ahmad has been impressive in his T20 career so far. He has taken 115 wickets at an economy rate of 7.11 in the shortest format.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Banton (SOM)

Daniel Bell-Drummond (KET)

Darren Stevens (SOM)

Qais Ahmad (KET)

Lewis Gregory (KET)

KET vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Somerset - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Darren Stevens, Marchant de Lange, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Tom Banton Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Somerset - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Darren Stevens, Marchant de Lange, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes

Captain: Joe Denly Vice-captain: Lewis Gregory

