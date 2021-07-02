KET vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 2nd, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Surrey take on Kent at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday.

Kent have been one of the teams to beat in the South Group with six wins in 11 games. With a power-packed batting unit comprising of Zak Crawley and captain Daniel Bell-Drummond, Kent are nearly through to the knockout stage of the T20 Blast. Although they head into the game on the back of a thumping loss to Somerset earlier in the week, they will fancy their chances of a win, and potentially topping the table as well.

However, they will face a strong Surrey side that currently tops the table. Although a couple of their star players aren't available due to international duty, Surrey's depth and resourcefulness have shone through in the T20 Blast. Kyle Jamieson's addition has added some much-needed firepower to their bowling attack, which will be key against a strong Kent batting unit.

Although there isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, home advantage could prove to be key for Kent. Nevertheless, a cracking T20 Blast game beckons, with both sides looking to seal a spot in the knockout stages on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilchrist, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmore, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Hamidullah Qadri, Adam Milne, Marcus O’Riordan

Surrey

Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Adam Milne, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes and Fred Klaassen

Surrey

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Geddes, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c) and Daniel Moriarty

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Surrey, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 2nd July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The St Lawrence Ground has seen its fair share of runs and entertainment, with another relatively high-scoring T20 Blast game on the cards tonight. Although there is movement available off the surface, the batsmen will go on the attack from ball one. The pitch might slow down in the middle overs, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams expected to launch an attack towards the death overs. 160-170 should be par at the venue, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET vs SUR)

KET vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Cox, L Evans, J Leaning, Z Crawley, W Jacks, J Denly, J Overton, A Milne, K Jamieson, Q Ahmad and D Moriarty

Captain: Z Crawley. Vice-captain: L Evans

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Smith, L Evans, J Leaning, Z Crawley, O Pope, J Denly, J Overton, A Milne, K Jamieson, Q Ahmad and D Moriarty

Captain: Z Crawley. Vice-captain: K Jamieson

