KET vs SUS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Vitality T20 Blast Match – July 18th, 2021

Kent is set to take on Sussex in the 125th match of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Kent has been in astonishing form and is on top of the South Group table, having won nine matches and lost thrice. They have 19 points to their name and were fantastic in their previous outing against Middlesex, thumping them by 77 runs.

Sussex, meanwhile, is third in the South Group table and four points behind Kent. They have won five games and lost thrice. Sussex has a net run rate of 0.371, which is why they are ahead of Surrey despite being level on points.

Sussex lost their most recent game against Hampshire by six wickets and will look to bounce back with a strong performance.

Squads to choose from:

Kent

George Munsey, Zak Crawley, Heino Kuhn (c), Harry Finch, Calum MacLeod, Dan Lincoln (wk), Marcus O’Riordan, Safyaan Sharif, Harry Podmore, Elliot Hooper, Matthew Quinn, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Ollie Robinson

Sussex

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Mitchell Claydon, Archie Lenham, Tom Clark, Ali Orr, Ben Brown

Predicted Playing 11

Kent

George Munsey, Zak Crawley, Heino Kuhn (c), Harry Finch, Calum MacLeod, Dan Lincoln(wk), Marcus O’Riordan, Safyaan Sharif, Harry Podmore, Elliot Hooper, Matthew Quinn

Sussex

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Mitchell Claydon, Archie Lenham

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Sussex, 125th Match

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Date and Time: July 18, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at St. Lawrence Ground is fit for batting, as the ball comes well onto the willow. Pacers are also expected to find assistance on this track. The average first innings score here is 190.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KET vs SUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, Harry Finch, Heino Kuhn, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Will Beer, Safyaan Sharif, Rashid Khan

Captain: Ravi Bopara, Vice-Captain: Zak Crawley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, Heino Kuhn, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Marcus O’Riordan, Will Beer, Elliot Hooper, Safyaan Sharif, Rashid Khan

Captain: Phil Salt, Vice-Captain: Luke Wright

