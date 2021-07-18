KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 18th, 2021

Table-toppers Kent are all set to face off against challengers Sussex in a South Group fixture in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2021. The clash is of great importance for both sides as they look to seal their place in the top four and cap off their brilliant run in the tournament so far.

Kent are at the top of the South Group, with 19 points from 13 games, three ahead of second-placed Somerset. With three games to go, Kent look certain to make it to the knockouts and did their chances no harm with a thumping 77-run win over Middlesex. Debutant Elliott Hooper picked up a three-wicket haul as Heino Kuhn and Harvey Finch scored impressive 40s to clinch the victory.

Sussex were outmuscled by James Vince, who scored a match-winning 102 for Hampshire just days after his maiden ODI hundred for England. Sussex put on a challenging 184-run target for Hampshire with Luke Wright and Ravi Bopara doing the damage with the bat, while Rashid Khan’s late cameo took them past 180. In response, Vince led the charge with a match-winning century to ensure his team stayed alive in the race for qualification.

On that note, here’s a look at three players who could make a mark and you can pick as captain and vice-captain in your Dream11 team for this game.

#3 Phil Salt

BBL - Strikers v Sixers

Another player who made a mark for England in the ODIs, Phil Salt, has now returned for Sussex and the swashbuckling opener will look to build on his impressive season for the contenders. Salt was foxed by Dawson against Hampshire, but the 24-year-old will be keen to get back amongst the runs. The Sussex opener has scored 266 runs in nine games in the T20 Blast and will be one of the key players for his team when they take on leaders Kent.

#2 Zak Crawley

England v New Zealand: Day 2 - Second Test LV= Insurance Test Series

Zak Crawley was in fine form during the England vs Pakistan series and the opener looks set to continue his good form into the Vitality Blast. Crawley scored an enterprising 26 off just 12 deliveries last time out and should be one of the contenders to build on the performance for Kent. The 23-year-old has amassed 307 runs in just eight games for the leaders at an eye-catching strike rate of 159.

#1 Luke Wright

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire- Vitality T20 Blast

Luke Wright is our number 1 pick for a captain or vice-captain choice for the Kent vs Sussex game. The veteran has been in fine form this season, scoring 267 runs in just seven innings for Surrey to keep their knockout hopes alive. Wright comes into the clash on the back of an impressive 54 against Hampshire, and at 36, he remains one of the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket.

Edited by Prem Deshpande