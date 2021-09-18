KET vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Second Semi Final

Kent will take on Sussex in the second semi-final of the English T20 Blast at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Saturday.

Kent finished top of the South Group table in the English T20 Blast while Sussex ended up third. Kent have nine victories to their name from 14 matches whereas Sussex have won six times, having played the same number of games. However, Sussex have already beaten Kent this season.

KET vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c)(wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Alex Blake, Adam Milne, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

SUS XI

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham

Match Details

KET vs SUS, English T20 Blast, Second Semi Final

Date and Time: 18th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The track at the Edgbaston Ground is expected to be batting friendly. The pacers might find some assistance towards the latter stages of the match. The average first innings score here is 156.

Today’s KET vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Jack Leaning is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He has amassed 294 runs so far in the competition and has also picked up four wickets.

All-rounders

Joe Denly is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your KET vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy side. He has scored 210 runs and has picked up eight wickets.

David Wiese could also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. In the last match against Kent, he scored 21 runs and picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

Matt Milnes is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Jack Leaning (KET) – 696 points

Joe Denly (KET) – 593 points

Daniel Bell Drummond (KET) – 586 points

Matt Milnes (KET) – 585 points

Luke Wright (SUS) – 566 points

Important stats for KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Jack Leaning: 294 runs and 4 wickets

Joe Denly: 210 runs and 8 wickets

Daniel Bell Drummond: 392 runs

Matt Milnes: 18 wickets

Luke Wright: 360 runs

KET vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today

KET vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jack Leaning, Daniel Bell Drummond, Luke Wright, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Matt Milnes, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne

Captain: Joe Denly, Vice-Captain: David Wiese

KET vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jack Leaning, Daniel Bell Drummond, Luke Wright, Joe Denly, David Wiese, George Garton, Matt Milnes, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne

Captain: Jack Leaning, Vice-Captain: Luke Wright

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee