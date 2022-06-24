KET vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Kent (KET) will take on Sussex (SUS) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, June 24.

With just two wins and nine losses, Kent are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Sussex, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings with four wins and seven losses.

KET vs SUS Probable Playing 11 today

Kent: Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Matthew Quinn, Jaskaran Singh.

Sussex: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Alistair Orr, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), George Garton, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Rashid Khan, Henry Crocombe, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn.

Match Details

KET vs SUS, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 24th 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

Five T20 Blast 2022 matches have been played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 178 runs.

Today’s KET vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan has has amassed 271 runs in six T20 Blast 2022 games at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 144.91.

Batters

Joe Denly has scored 358 runs in 10 innings so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounder

Ravi Bopara has contributed with both the bat and ball in the ongoing T20 Blast. He has scored 205 runs and chipped in with eight wickets.

Bowler

Steven Finn has been in good bowling form, returning with 14 scalps in 11 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ravi Bopara (SUS): 603 points

Joe Denly (KET): 561 points

Jack Leaning (KET): 476 points

Mohammad Rizwan (SUS): 475 points

Steven Finn (SUS): 423 points

Important stats for KET vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammad Rizwan: 271 runs

Ravi Bopara: 205 runs & 8 wickets

Jack Leaning: 210 runs & 5 wickets

Joe Denly: 358 runs

KET vs SUS Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Sussex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Mohammad Rizwan, Delray Rawlins, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Ravi Bopara, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Steven Finn, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Joe Denly.

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Sussex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Jack Leaning, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Ravi Bopara. Vice-captain: Jack Leaning.

