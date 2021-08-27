KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For T20 Blast 4th Quarter-final

The fourth quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Kent take on Warwickshire at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday.

Kent topped the South Group with nine wins in 13 completed games. With a balanced side in place, Kent will look to seal a semi-final spot at the expense of Warwickshire, who also boast a decent squad filled with youth and experience, making for a great contest in the T20 Blast 2021.

KET vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Adam Milne, Qais Ahmad, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart and Fred Klaassen

WAS XI

Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin (wk), Matthew Burgess, Chris Woakes, Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles and Will Rhodes (c)

Match Details

KET vs WAS, 4th Quarter-final, T20 Blast 2021

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at St Lawrence Ground with some movement available off the surface for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get extra pace and bounce in the early stages, the ball should skid on to the bat nicely. The spinners should get some turn as well, but they will need to be wary of their lines and lengths. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s KET vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Sam Billings is one of the better players of spin on the English circuit. He also has the ability to shift gears in the backend of the innings, making for a good selection in this game.

Batsman

Sam Hain: Sam Hain is one of the most underrated cricketers in the domestic scene. Blessed with good technique and the ability to play big shots, Hain is surely one to watch out for in this game

All-rounder

Will Rhodes: Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes has been the go-to man for his team with both the bat and ball. Given his recent form in the Royal London One-Day cup, Rhodes is surely a must-have selection in your KET vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Milne: Adam Milne's pace and accuracy was one of the highlights in the recently concluded Hundred Men's 2021. With a hat-trick to his name for Kent as well, Milne should prove a handful for the Bears in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in KET vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Will Rhodes (WAS) - 840 points

Sam Hain (WAS) - 630 points

Jack Leaning (KET) - 617 points

Important Stats for KET vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Sam Hain: 393 runs in 13 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 43.67

Jake Lintott: 15 wickets in 10 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Economy: 6.97

Adam Milne: 6 wickets in 3 T20 Blast 2021 matches; SR: 11.00

KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2021)

KET vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 -

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Adam Milne, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Sam Hain. Vice-captain: Zak Crawley

KET vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Sam Hain, Ed Pollock, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Fred Klaassen, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Zak Crawley. Vice-captain: Will Rhodes

