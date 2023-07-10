KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for County Championship Division One, Match 41

Kent (KET) will be taking on Warwickshire (WAS) in the 41st Match of the County Championship Division One at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Monday, July 10. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Kent have been out of form in this season of the County Championship. They have lost four of their eight matches, while having won just two and drawing the remaining two games. They are currently in the eighth position in the points table and are striving for a positive result in this match.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, have been average in this county season. They have managed to win three of their seven games while losing the other two and managing a draw in the remaining two clashes. The Bears are currently at the fourth spot in the points table and will be looking to improve their position further in the points table.

KET vs WAS Match Details

The 41st Match of the County Championship Division One will be played on July 10 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The match will commence at 3:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KET vs WAS, 41st Match, County Championship Division One

Date and Time: July 10, 2023, Monday; 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

KET vs WAS Probable Playing XIs

KET Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KET Probable Playing XIs

Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Leaning (c), Joe Denly, Harry Finch, Ben Compton, Twanda Muyeye, Matt Quinn, Arshdeep Singh, Grant Stewart, Jas Singh, and Hamir Qadri.

WAS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WAS Probable Playing XI

Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Glenn Maxwell, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Chris Rushworth, and Olly Hannon Dalby.

KET vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox is a good batter but he has not fired big yet. He has an average of 47.5 points per match in this county season. Cox will be a good pick for the match.

Batter - Ben Compton

Ben Compton can be a good pick for the match as he could be a stable batter in the match. Compton has an average of 44.5 points per match and looks like a decent choice in this match.

All-rounder - Joey Evison

Joey Evison looked good with the bat in the last match. His average points per match in this season is 91 and that makes him a pretty safe pick for the match.

Bowler - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh will be playing his first match this season. He can be a risky choice as Singh might be on and off on his very first exposure to county cricket. But he could turn out to be the differential pick in the match who wins you big prizes.

KET vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Joey Evison

Joey Evison has looked good with the bat in the last match. He can also be very useful with the ball in hand. Evison's choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match might be very beneficial.

Will Rhodes

Will Rhodes has picked up 72 points per match in this county championship season. Rhodes can benefit you as he will give you a lot of chances to multiply your points.

Five Must-Picks for KET vs WAS, Match 41

Jordan Cox

Ben Compton

Joey Evison

Will Rhodes

Arshdeep Singh

KET vs WAS Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Canterbury will favour the bowlers at the beginning of the match. However, the batters who are ready to spend some time at the crease will be able to score runs later on. Top-order batters from the team batting second and middle-order batters from the team batting first might be a good choice for the match.

KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Head-to-head Team

KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

Batters: Sam Hain, Robert Yates, Ben Compton

All-rounders: Will Rhodes (vc), Jack Leaning, Joey Evison (c)

Bowlers: O Hannon Dalby, Chris Rushworth, Arshdeep Singh, Grant Stewart

KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Grand League Team

KET vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

Batters: Sam Hain, Robert Yates, Ben Compton

All-rounders: Will Rhodes, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison

Bowlers: O Hannon Dalby (vc), Chris Rushworth, Arshdeep Singh (c), Grant Stewart

