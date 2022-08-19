KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Kent (KET) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, August 19.

Kent have played six English Domestic One-Day Cup matches, having returned with two wins, three losses and a no-result. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have three wins and two losses to their name.

KET vs YOR Probable Playing 11 today

Kent: Ben Compton, Tawanda Muyeye, Oliver Robinson (wk), Joe Denly (c), Alex Blake, Harry Finch, Joey Evison, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Quinn, Navdeep Saini.

Yorkshire: Harry Duke (wk), Will Fraine, William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Matthew Waite, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Harris Sullivan, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt.

Match Details

KET vs YOR, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 19th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The track at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball.

Today’s KET vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeepers

Harry Duke has been in good form with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, having accumulated 229 runs, including a century and a fifty, in five innings.

Oliver Robinson, who has already smashed a double century this season, has amassed 310 runs at a strike rate of 133.04.

Batter

Ben Compton has registered three half-centuries in five games, scoring 238 runs in total in the English Domestic One-Day Cup.

All-rounder

Joe Denly has played only two matches, scoring 55 runs and taking three wickets.

Bowler

Matthew Waite has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 78 runs and picked up eight wickets in four English Domestic One-Day Cup games.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Oliver Robinson (KET): 432 points

Will Fraine (YOR): 355 points

Matthew Waite (YOR): 342 points

Ben Compton (KET): 305 points

Joe Denly (KET): 166 points

Important stats for KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Oliver Robinson: 310 runs

Ben Compton: 238 runs

Joe Denly: 55 runs & 3 wickets

Matthew Waite: 78 runs & 8 wickets

Will Fraine: 243 runs

Harry Duke: 229 runs

KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Yorkshire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Oliver Robinson, Will Fraine, Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Matthew Revis, Joe Denly, Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Matthew Quinn, Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Oliver Robinson. Vice-captain: Matthew Waite.

Dream11 Team for Kent vs Yorkshire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Oliver Robinson, George Hill, Will Fraine, Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Jack Schutt, Matthew Waite, Hamidullah Qadri, Matthew Quinn.

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Will Fraine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar