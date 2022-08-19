KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Kent (KET) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, August 19.
Kent have played six English Domestic One-Day Cup matches, having returned with two wins, three losses and a no-result. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have three wins and two losses to their name.
KET vs YOR Probable Playing 11 today
Kent: Ben Compton, Tawanda Muyeye, Oliver Robinson (wk), Joe Denly (c), Alex Blake, Harry Finch, Joey Evison, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Quinn, Navdeep Saini.
Yorkshire: Harry Duke (wk), Will Fraine, William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Matthew Waite, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Harris Sullivan, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt.
Match Details
KET vs YOR, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup
Date & Time: August 19th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Pitch Report
The track at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball.
Today’s KET vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeepers
Harry Duke has been in good form with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, having accumulated 229 runs, including a century and a fifty, in five innings.
Oliver Robinson, who has already smashed a double century this season, has amassed 310 runs at a strike rate of 133.04.
Batter
Ben Compton has registered three half-centuries in five games, scoring 238 runs in total in the English Domestic One-Day Cup.
All-rounder
Joe Denly has played only two matches, scoring 55 runs and taking three wickets.
Bowler
Matthew Waite has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 78 runs and picked up eight wickets in four English Domestic One-Day Cup games.
Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Oliver Robinson (KET): 432 points
Will Fraine (YOR): 355 points
Matthew Waite (YOR): 342 points
Ben Compton (KET): 305 points
Joe Denly (KET): 166 points
Important stats for KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Oliver Robinson: 310 runs
Ben Compton: 238 runs
Joe Denly: 55 runs & 3 wickets
Matthew Waite: 78 runs & 8 wickets
Will Fraine: 243 runs
Harry Duke: 229 runs
KET vs YOR Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Oliver Robinson, Will Fraine, Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Matthew Revis, Joe Denly, Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Matthew Quinn, Navdeep Saini.
Captain: Oliver Robinson. Vice-captain: Matthew Waite.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Oliver Robinson, George Hill, Will Fraine, Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Jack Schutt, Matthew Waite, Hamidullah Qadri, Matthew Quinn.
Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Will Fraine.