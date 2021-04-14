KET vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - April 15th, 2021

Round 2 of the English County Championship 2021 will see Yorkshire take on Kent at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Thursday.

Yorkshire have had a lukewarm start to their English County Championship campaign with a draw in the previous round. However, they were without a few key personnel, such as David Willey, who is in line to play his first game of the season tomorrow. Apart from the all-rounder, the likes of Adam Lyth and Joe Root are also available for Yorkshire, who might fancy a win over Kent.

However, they face an equally competent Kent side that showed glimpses of what they are capable of in this format. Although Kent also drew their first English County Championship game of the season, the batting unit showed resilience, despite their big guns failing to fire. With captain Daniel Bell-Drummond and Zak Crawley leading the way, Kent will look to make good use of home conditions as they seek to launch a title run this season.

Both teams are equally matched on paper, with Heino Kuhn's addition to the Kent squad evening the playing field. With valuable points up for grabs, expect both teams to go all out for the big win in the crucial English County Championship fix.

Squads to choose from

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Oliver Robinson, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Marcus O'Riordan, Fred Klaasen, Heino Kuhn and Miguel Cummins

Yorkshire

Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Loten, George Hill, Duanne Olivier, Steven Patterson, Matt Pillans, Jonny Tattersall, Jordan Thompson and David Willey

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Oliver Robinson (wk), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore and Miguel Cummins

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Loten, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Dominic Bess, Matt Pillans, Steven Patterson (c), David Willey and Duanne Olivier

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Yorkshire, Round 2, English County Championship

Date & Time: 15th April 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The track at the St Lawrence Ground should offer some assistance to both the batsmen and bowlers, making for an even contest. Although the initial days are bound to help the pacers, there should be some turn available for the spinners as the match progresses. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle, with off-the-surface movement likely to keep them on their toes. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

English County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET vs YOR)

KET vs YOK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - English County Championship

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Tattersall, J Denly, Z Crawley, J Root, A Lyth, D Stevens, D Willey, H Podmore, D Olivier, M Pillans and M Cummins

Captain: J Root. Vice-captain: Z Crawley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Cox, D Bell-Drummond, Z Crawley, J Root, A Lyth, D Stevens, D Willey, M Milnes, D Olivier, M Pillans and M Cummins

Captain: D Willey. Vice-captain: Z Crawley