KET-W vs SUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s County Championship T20 match - May 16, 2021

Kent Women will lock horns with Sussex Women in a South East Group match of the Women’s County Championship T20 tournament at The Mote, Maidstone, on Sunday.

Kent Women have been exceptional in the tournament as they are yet to lose a match. They have played six games, winning all of them. Kent Women are currently placed at the top of the South East Group points table.

On the other hand, Sussex Women have had mixed results so far with three wins and three defeats in the competition. Owing to their poor net run rate, they are placed in fifth spot on the points table in this group.

Squads to choose from

Kent Women

Fran Wilson, Maxine Blythin, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Davidson-Richards (C), Coco Streets, Darcey Carter, Grace Scrivens, Megan Sturge, Sydney Gorham, Sarah Bryce (WK), Alexa Stonehouse, Chelsey Rowson, Grace Gibbs, Hannah Jelfs, Jodie Hobson, Kalea Moore, Kirstie Gordon, Megan Belt, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant

Sussex Women

Alexia Walker, Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Ella Wadey, Emily Spooner, Georgia Adams, Izzy Collis, Sophie Grayson, Chiara Green (C), Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (WK), Sarah Taylor (WK), Beth Harvey, Cassidy McCarthy, Daisy Gibb, Ellen Burt, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Indigo Gentry, Linsey Smith, Millie Taylor, Nancy Harman, Paige Schofield

Probable Playing XIs

Kent Women

Sarah Bryce, Grace Scrivens, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards (C), Grace Gibbs, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Hannah Jelfs, Megan Belt, Coco Streets

Sussex Women

Ella Mccaughan, Georgia Adams, Carla Rudd, Chiara Green (C), Mary Taylor, Emily Spooner, Sarah Taylor, Cassidy McCarthy, Beth Harvey, Millie Taylor, Daisy Gibb, Indigo Gentry

Match Details

Match: Kent Women vs Sussex Women, South East Group

Venue: Mote Park, Maidstone

Date and Time (IST): 16th May, 8:30 PM

Pitch report

The 22-yard track at the Mote Park is expected to assist bowlers more than batters. However, the batters will find it easy to score runs in the initial few overs, with not much swing on offer.

In the middle overs, it will be spinners, who will be dominating the proceedings. We can expect first innings par scores to be around 100-120 with batting first teams having a better win record.

Women’s County Championship T20 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KET-W vs SUS-W)

KET - W vs SUS - W Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Sarah Taylor, Ella Mccaughan, Emily Spooner, Georgia Adams, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Gibbs, Chiara Green, Grace Scrivens, Cassidy McCarthy, Kalea Moore

Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards Vice-captain: Chiara Green

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Ella Mccaughan, Emily Spooner, Georgia Adams, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Gibbs, Chiara Green, Grace Scrivens, Kalea Moore, Millie Taylor, Daisy Gibb

Captain: Ella Mccaughan Vice-captain: Grace Scrivens