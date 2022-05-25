KGS vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 19

The Kings (KGS) will take on the Patriots (PAT) in the 19th match of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Wednesday, 25 May.

The Kings have been in good form in the Pondicherry T10 2022. With two wins, one loss and one no-result so far, they are second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Patriots sit pretty at the top of the standings with four wins out of four.

KGS vs PAT Probable Playing 11 today

Kings: G Thivagar (c), Aravind Raj R (wk), A Kamaleeshwaran, Gautham Srinivas, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Madhan R, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, Shishir HR, Tejveer Singh.

Patriots: Naveen Karrthikeyan D (c & wk), S Parameeswaran, V Shashank, Nitin Kumar, Krishna Pandya, Bharath Kumar, Subramaniyan K, Yathish Kumar-N, Avinash Badrinath, E Nitheeshwar, Arun Kumar S.

Match Details

KGS vs PAT, 19th Match, Pondicherry T10 2022

Date & Time: May 25th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards despite there being some turn available for the spinners.

Today’s KGS vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R has been consistent with the bat in the Pondicherry T10 2022, accumulating 119 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 154.55.

Batter

A Kamaleeshwaran is the Patriots' leading run-scorer in the tournament with 122 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 217.86.

All-rounders

Bhupender Chauhan has made a big impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 75 runs in addition to picking up five wickets.

Krishna Pandya has been in top form with the bat, amassing 72 runs at a strike rate of 240.00. He also has three wickets to his name.

Bowler

Avinash Badrinath has bowled seven overs in the competition, returning with four wickets at an economy rate of 7.57.

Top 5 best players to pick in KGS vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Bhupender Chauhan (KGS): 318 points

Krishna Pandya (PAT): 280 points

S Parameeswaran (PAT): 276 points

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS): 236 points

V Shashank (PAT): 177 points

Important stats for KGS vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Bhupender Chauhan: 75 runs & 5 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran: 122 runs

Krishna Pandya: 72 runs & 3 wickets

S Parameeswaran: 85 runs & 4 wickets

KGS vs PAT Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry T10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Kings vs Patriots - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Aravind Raj R, V Shashank, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Rajaram, Bhupender Chauhan, Krishna Pandya, Satish Jangir B, Subramaniyan K, Avinash Badrinath.

Captain: Krishna Pandya. Vice-captain: Bhupender Chauhan.

Dream11 Team for Kings vs Patriots - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, V Shashank, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, Bhupender Chauhan, Krishna Pandya, Satish Jangir B, Subramaniyan K, Tejveer Singh, Avinash Badrinath.

Captain: S Parameeswaran. Vice-captain: A Kamaleeshwaran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar