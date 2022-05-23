KGS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 15

The Kings (KGS) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 15th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Monday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Kings are in top form as they have continuously won matches and performed really well in their last game against the Patriots. The Titans, meanwhile, didn't play to their best level in their last game as they went down against the Warriors.

Though the Titans will be eager to win this contest, we expect the Kings to have a strong hold in this match and win an additional two points.

TIT vs KGS Probable Playing XI

KGS Playing XI

Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, and Bogapurapu Swaroop

TIT Playing XI

George Samuel A (wk), Rohit D (c), Jay Pandey, Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew M, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Tharun J, and Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Match Details

KGS vs TIT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 23rd May 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is good for batting where you can expect the top-order players to bat well. The middle overs are expected to be dominated by bowlers, with pacers playing a special role.

Spinners have the potential to steal the show in this match, especially in the second innings. Both teams would like to bat second due to the pitch.

Titans vs Kings Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Arvind Raj is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. He smashed 36 runs in the last match against the Warriors.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran is the pick among batters for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order. He smashed 67 runs against the Warriors and 43 runs against the Royals.

All-rounders

B Chauhan is the top all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he will be batting in the top order and will also complete his quota of two overs. In the match against the Avengers, he smashed 52 runs in 24 balls and also took two wickets.

Bowlers

S Gurvinder and A Matthew are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. S Gurvinder has taken three wickets so far in the tournament, while A Matthew has picked up three wickets and also scored six runs.

Top 3 players to pick in Kings vs Titans Dream11 prediction team

B Chauhan (KGS)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

A Raj (KGS)

Important stats for KGS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

S Gurvinder - Three wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran - 121 runs

U Kumar - Three wickets

Kings vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Raj, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, J Pandey, B Chauhan, A Zeeshan, U Kumar, S Gurvinder, S Jangir, A Mathew, and T Singh

Captain: B Chauhan Vice Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Raj, A Kamaleeshwaran, J Manikandan, G Thivagar, J Pandey, B Chauhan, A Zeeshan, U Kumar, S Gurvinder, A Mathew, and T Singh

Captain: B Chauhan Vice Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee