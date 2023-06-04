KGS vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Kings (KGS) squaring off against the Warriors (WAR) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Sunday, June 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KGS vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Kings have 10 victories in 14 appearances. The Warriors,on the other hand, have won seven of their last 14 matches

The Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KGS vs WAR Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on June 3 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KGS vs WAR, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 3rd June 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Patriots and Kings, where a total of 172 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

KGS vs WAR Form Guide

KGS - Won 10 of their last 14 matches

WAR - Won 7 of their last 14 matches

KGS vs WAR Probable Playing XI

KGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Palanisamy P, SS Shinde, Manibalan-M, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Jay Vishaakh-V, Sunil Bishnoi (wk), Aravind Akash RS ©, S Rajaram, S Magesh, Aditya Suresh More

WAR Playing XI

No injury updates

B Prabu, Selvam M, D Sugadev, Sachin Sivasubramanian, G Thamizhmani, V Marimuthu ©, Gajender Tanwar, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Ajay Rai, Mayank Pandey, Jaleel Jaffar

KGS vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kuzhandaivelu

N Kuzhandaivelu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Akash is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Prabu

N Khan and B Prabu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Selvam M played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu

S Krishnakumar and V Marimuthu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Tamizhmani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Shankar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ragul and S Shankar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Shinde is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KGS vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Akash

A Akash will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 781 points in the last fourteen matches.

V Marimuthu

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Marimuthu as he will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 983 points in the last thirteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for KGS vs WAR, Semi Final 1

A Akash

V Marimuthu

S Shankar

S Krishnakumar

B Prabu

Kings vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kings vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Kuzhandaivelu, A Akash (vc)

Batters: B Prabu, N Khan, Selvam M

All-rounders: S Krishnakumar, R Rajagopal, V Marimuthu (c), G Thamizhmani

Bowlers: S Shankar, B Ragul

Kings vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Kuzhandaivelu, A Akash (c)

Batters: B Prabu (vc), N Khan

All-rounders: S Krishnakumar, R Rajagopal, V Marimuthu, G Thamizhmani

Bowlers: S Shankar, B Ragul, S Shinde

