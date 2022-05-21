KGS vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 9

Kings (KGS) will take on Warriors (WAR) at the ninth match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Saturday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Kings won their last match against Avengers by nine wickets, while Warriors lost their last game against the Patriots by ten wickets. Kings will look to continue their winning ways against the Warriors.

A high-scoring thriller can be expected, as both teams have explosive batters, who are capable of scoring quickly. Both teams are strong, but Kings should continue their winning streak at Warriors' expense.

KGS vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

Kings

Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, Bogapurapu Swaroop.

WAR

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), SM, B Prabu, R Premraj, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Thamizamani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, S Kumar, and M Pandey.

Match Details

Match: WAR vs KGS, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 9.

Date and Time: May 21 2022, 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is well-balanced, with plenty of assistance for both batters and bowlers.

The ball comes on well to the bat initially after which bowlers tend to find more assistance. Spinners could be key, particularly in the second innings. Both teams would prefer to chase on winning the toss.

KGS vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj is the best wicketkeeper pick for the Dream11 fantasy team for this game, as he bats in the top order and is also in red-hot form. He can also provide you with extra fantasy points for stumpings and catches.

Batters

G Thivagar has performed well in the tournament, taking three early wickets in the game against Royals. He doesn't bat in the top order, though.

All-rounders

B Chauhan and P Ratnaparkhe are the two best all-rounder picks for Dream11 fantasy team for this game. Both bat in the top order and also complete their quota of two overs. In his last game, B Chauhan smashed 52 runs off just 24 balls and also took two wickets.

Bowlers

S Jangir and S Yadav are the two best bowler picks for the Dream11 fantasy team for this game. Both should complete their quota of two overs and also bowl at the death, where there are better chances of getting wickets.

Top three players to pick in KGS vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

B Chauhan (KGS).

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR).

Aravind Raj (KGS).

Key stats for KGS vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

P Ratnaparkhe - 54 runs and 2 wickets.

G Thivagar - 3 wickets.

B Chauhan - 66 runs and 3 wickets.

Kings vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Kings vs Warriors fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Raj, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Thamizamani, B Chauhan, P Ratnaparkhe, S Jangir, S Magesh, S Yadav and T Singh.

Captain: B Chauhan. Vice Captain: P Ratnaparkhe.

Kings vs Warriors fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Raj, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, B Chauhan, P Ratnaparkhe, S Jangir, S Kumar, S Magesh, S Yadav and T Singh.

Captain: B Chauhan. Vice Captain: P Ratnaparkhe.

Edited by Bhargav