KH vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Final

Kolkata Heroes will take on Barrackpore Bashers in the final of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

In the first semi-final of the competition, Kolkata Heroes defeated Durgapur Dazzlers by 11 runs in a shortened game. Meanwhile, Barrackpore Bashers comfortably got the better of Kachenjunga Warriors in the second semi-final by 20 runs.

KH vs BB Probable Playing 11 Today

KH XI

Aamir Gani, Karan Lal, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (c), Sougata Dutta, Suvankar Bal (wk), Geet Puri, Atanu Ghosh, Alok Pratap Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Animesh Adhikari, Kaushik Maity

BB XI

Ankur Pal, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh, Koushik Giri, Shreyansh Ghosh, Mukesh Kumar, Durgesh Dubbey, Manik Sirohi, Sujit Kumar Yadav

Match Details

KH vs BB, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Final

Date and Time: 23rd September, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s KH vs BB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bal could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He is the highest run-scorer in the competition with 416 runs in eight matches at an average of 83.2 and at a strike rate of 163.13. He should be the captaincy choice for your KH vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Side.

R R Chowdhury has had a fantastic competition and has been instrumental with the bat. He has amassed 253 runs in 10 matches and is the highest scorer for Kolkata Heroes.

All-rounders

K Lal is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Against Kanchenjunga Warriors, he scored 29 runs and picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

M Kumar is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KH vs BB Dream11 prediction team

S Chatterjee (BB) – 623 points

V Singh (BB) – 438 points

RR Chowdhury (KH) – 402 points

S Bal (KH) – 357 points

A Pal (BB) – 220 points

Important stats for KH vs BB Dream11 prediction team

S Chatterjee: 416 runs

V Singh: 69 runs and 10 wickets

RR Chowdhury: 253 runs

S Bal: 179 runs

A Pal: 145 runs

KH vs BB Dream11 Prediction Today

KH vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bal, S Chatterjee, RR Chowdhury, A Pal, V Singh, K Lal, SK Yadav, K Maity, M Kumar, AP Singh, M Sirohi

Captain: S Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: K Lal

KH vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bal, S Chatterjee, RR Chowdhury, R Prasad, V Singh, K Lal, SK Yadav, K Maity, M Kumar, AP Singh, M Sirohi

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: RR Chowdhury

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava