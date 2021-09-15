KH vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 17

Kolkata Heroes will take on Krishananagar Challengers in the 17th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Kolkata Heroes have won two out of their five Bengal T20 Challenge matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. Their last match against Kharagpur Blasters was abandoned due to rain. Krishananagar Challengers, on the other hand, have won just one out of their five Bengal T20 Challenge matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. Their last Bengal T20 Challenge match against the Barrackpore Bashers was also abandoned due to rain.

KH vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

KH XI

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Ranjot Khaira, Suvankar Bal (WK), Arnab Sikder, Karan Lal, Arin Roy, Kaushik Maity, Sachin Singh Bisen, Geet Puri, Ramesh Prasad, Pratap Singh.

KC XI

Arnab Nandi (C), Diganta Neogi, Agniv Pan (WK), Asif Hussain, Koushik Ghosh, Ayan Gupta, Kanishk Seth, Azaz Ansari, Shreyan Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Golam Mustafa.

Match Details

KH vs KC, Match 17, Bengal T20 Challenge

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens has been more supportive of the bowlers compared to the batsmen. The batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting the gears. The average first-innings score in the last two completed matches played at the venue is 126 runs.

Today’s KH vs KC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ranjot Khaira: Khaira has been in decent form with the bat in the Bengal T20 Challenge, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 140.96. He is someone who can play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Batsmen

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury: Chowdhury is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Wednesday. He has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 145-plus in four matches.

Koushik Ghosh: Ghosh is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Krishananagar Challengers. He has scored 75 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

Karan Lal: Lal has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Bengal T20 Challenge. He has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 165.00 and also picked up three wickets in four Bengal T20 Challenge outings.

Asif Hussain: Hussain has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 125-plus in four matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for his side in the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Bowlers

Pratap Singh: Singh has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.76 in four matches.

Kanishk Seth: Seth has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.14 and also scored 28 runs in four Bengal T20 Challenge matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KH vs KC Dream11 prediction team

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (KH) - 251 points

Pratap Singh (KH) - 230 points

Karan Lal (KH) - 213 points

Ranjot Khaira (KH) - 202 points

Geet Puri (KH) - 185 points

Important Stats for KH vs KC Dream11 prediction team

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury: 163 runs in 4 matches; SR - 145.53

Karan Lal: 66 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 165.00 and ER - 7.30

Asif Hussain: 93 runs in 4 matches; SR - 125.67

Kanishk Seth: 28 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 116.66 and ER - 8.14

Pratap Singh: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 7.76

KH vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal T20 Challenge)

KH vs KC Dream11 Prediction - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ranjot Khaira, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ayan Gupta, Karan Lal, Arnab Nandi, Asif Hussain, Kanishk Seth, Pratap Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty, Geet Puri.

Captain: Karan Lal. Vice-captain: Asif Hussain.

KH vs KC Dream11 Prediction - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suvankar Bal, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ayan Gupta, Karan Lal, Arnab Nandi, Asif Hussain, Kanishk Seth, Pratap Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty.

Captain: Karan Lal. Vice-captain: Pratap Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar