KHA vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 19, 2021

In Match No. 46 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Kharian will lock horns with Bangladesh Kings at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona.

Kharian have had a good start to the season, winning two of their three games. Bangladesh Kings, meanwhile, have won one and lost one so far.

Kharian come into this game on the back of a marginal win against Minhaj CC. Bangladesh Kings beat their opponents by eight wickets the last time they took the pitch.

Both teams will want to make it to the next stage of the tournament and will go all out for the win.

Squads to choose from:

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir

Bangladesh Kings

Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Naeem, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Adil Iqbal, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Qaiser Zulfiqar

Bangladesh Kings

Jubed Miah, Ripon Ahmed, Tahed Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Muhammad Masood, Danish Abdullah, Junaid Ali, MD Said Uzzaman,

Match Details

Match: Kharian vs Bangladesh Kings, Match 46

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and time: 19th February 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game. Both teams will look to bat first and post a total in excess of 100. However, the bowlers can expect something off the pitch.

KHA vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHA vs BAK Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Muhammad Masood, Adil Iqbal, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Saqib Muhammad, MD Said Uzzaman, Danish Abdullah, Junaid Ali, Moynul Islam

Captain: Adil Iqbal Vice-captain: Qaiser Zulfiqar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Masood, Adil Iqbal, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Saqib Muhammad, MD Said Uzzaman, Danish Abdullah, Junaid Ali, Moynul Islam

Captain: Muhammad Masood Vice-captain: Saqib Muhammad