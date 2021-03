KHA vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 02, 2021

Match number 85 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Kharian lock horns with the Bangladesh Kings at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Tuesday.

Both teams have won three out of their five ECS T10 games and have six points each. Kharian, however, are above the Bangladesh Kings in the standings by virtue of having a superior net run rate.

While the Bangladesh Kings head into the fixture on the back of a 38-run loss against Raval Sporting, Kharian beat Skyways by seven runs in their last ECS T10 outing.

It will be the second meeting between the two sides in the ECS T10 Barcelona this season, with the Bangladesh Kings winning a closely-fought contest last time.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir

Bangladesh Kings

Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Naeem, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Qaiser Zulfiqar

Bangladesh Kings

Hussain Aminul, Ripon Ahmed, Tahed Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Danish Abdullah, Junaid Ali, MD Said Uzzaman

Match Details

Match: Khairan vs Bangladesh Kings, Match 85

Date & Time: 2nd March 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a batting paradise, the pacers are expected to extract some extra bounce off the surface. Both teams would ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss.

KHA vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHA vs BAK Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Masood, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Saqib Muhammad, Junaid Ali, Abdul Awan, Moshiur Rahman

Captain: Adeel Ahmed; Vice-captain: Muhammad Masood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahed Ahmed, Muhammad Masood, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Adeel Ahmed, Saqib Muhammad, Junaid Ali, Abdul Awan, Moshiur Rahman

Captain: Hussain Aminul; Vice-captain: Saqib Muhammad