KHA vs RAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 17th, 2021

Match 36 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League 2021 has Raval Sporting CC taking on Kharian at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Kharian, the newcomers in this year's ECS T10 Barcelona, started their campaign in fine fashion with a solid win against the Gladiators. Pivotal to their victory was Qaiser Zulfiqar, who smashed a 14-ball 40. Their bowlers were also on song and will be the key going forward, with the pitches slowing down in Barcelona.

Their opponents, Raval Sporting, won one and lost one game on Monday although they would be fairly happy with their progress. Although Raval were thumped in their opening fixture, they bounced back against Skyways. Davinder Singh and Gaurang Mahyavanshi starred with the bat and the ball respectively. With the points table taking shape, Raval Sporting would love to get the win in this fixture.

The two teams look evenly matched on paper with both coming into this game on the back of a win. However, Raval Sporting's prior experience should stand them in good stead. Nevertheless, a cracking game of cricket beckons with two valuable points up for grabs at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Kharian

Amir Shbbir, Ehsan Hussain, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Mozzam Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Usman Ul Haq, Abdul Awan, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali, Danish Abdullah, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Adeel Ahmed, Adil Iqbal, Habib ur Rehman, Hassan Tanver, Javed Iqbal, Junai Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Mohsin Ali, Toqueer Shabbir, Waqar Hussain, Jahazaib Asghar, Muhammad Zarar, and Qaiser Zulfiqar.

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Yudhvir Singh, Zain Abideen, Dawood Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Rohin Kumar, Faizan Ahmad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Irfan Muhammad, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Naveen Kumar, Numan Ali, Sonu Jangra, Datta Karan, and Kishitij Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed, Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Adil Iqbal, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Junaid Ilyas and Jahanzaib Alam

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Karan Datta, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Davinder Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, and Irfan Muhammad

Match Details

Match: Kharian vs Raval Sporting, Match 36

Date: 17th February 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

There is ample help on offer for the bowlers, still teams have managed to register scores of over 100 at an alarming rate. The dimensions of the ground play into the batsman's hands, although they need to keep an eye out for lateral movement off the surface. With the pitch slowing down as the match progresses, the spinners should play a major role in the proceedings. 100 should be par here with teams opting to bat first upon winning the toss.

KHA vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHA vs RAS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ashgar, K Patel, A Das, D Singh, M Naeem, S Jangra, A Ahmed, J Ali, G Mahyavanshi, M Manwani, and D Abdullah

Captain: J Ashgar, Vice-Captain: M Manwani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Ashgar, K Patel, A Das, D Singh, M Umar Waqas, S Jangra, A Ahmed, A Iqbal, G Mahyavanshi, M Manwani, and D Abdullah

Captain: D Singh, Vice-Captain: J Ashgar