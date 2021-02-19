KHA vs SKY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 19th, 2021

Match 47 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Khairan taking on Skyways at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Khairan have given a good account of themselves so far with two wins in three games. Despite losing to Raval Sporting CC, their impressive win against Minhaj will hold them in good stead for this game.

Their opponents, Skyways, are yet to win a game this season in four attempts. Despite the likes of Adeel Shahzad and Adeel Arif trying their best, the team has come up short with both bat and ball consistently.

While Khairan are the clear favourites for this game, they will be wary of a Skyways side which is improving with each passing game. With nothing to play for, the Skyways will eyeing an upset, paving the way for a cracking game of cricket at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Khairan

Amir Shbbir, Ehsan Hussain, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Mozzam Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Usman Ul Haq, Abdul Awan, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali, Danish Abdullah, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Adeel Ahmed, Adil Iqbal, Habib ur Rehman, Hassan Tanver, Javed Iqbal, Junai Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Mohsin Ali, Toqueer Shabbir, Waqar Hussain, Jahazaib Asghar, Muhammad Zarar, and Qaiser Zulfiqar.

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Babar Ali, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Bilal, Hamad Khalil, Adeel Shahzad, Adeel Arif, Zeeshan Bahadur, Jamil Hussain Begum, Jonson Gill, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Temooties Bashir.

Predicted Playing 11

Khairan

Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed, Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Adil Iqbal, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Junaid Ilyas and Jahanzaib Alam

Skyways

Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Sharoon Bashir, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Irfan Ali, Rohail Arif and Shehroz George

Match Details

Match: Khairan vs Skyways, Match 47

Date: 19th February 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch should be on the slower side, although the dimensions of the ground play into the batsmen's hands. There is ample swing on offer, and the pacers will also find some inconsistent bounce which will cause problems for the batsmen. The middle overs will be crucial, with the batsmen likely to target the shorter side of the ground. Both teams will look to bat first, with 100 being par at this venue.

KHA vs SKY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHA vs SKY Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bashir, Q Zulfiqar, B Ali, R Asif, A Iqbal, A Shahzad, H Khalid, A Ahmed, A Arif, J Ali and D Abdullah

Captain: A Ahmed, Vice-Captain: A Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bashir, Q Zulfiqar, B Ali, R Asif, U Hayat, A Shahzad, H Khalid, A Ahmed, A Arif, J Ali and D Abdullah

Captain: A Shahzad, Vice-Captain: B Ali