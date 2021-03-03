KHA vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match  - Mar 04, 2021

Match number 93 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Kharian lock horns with Minhaj on Tuesday. The two teams are coming into the game on the back of contrasting forms.

Kharian have been inconsistent throughout the tournament, winning three and losing as many matches. They are fourth in Group C and have no chance of progressing to the next round. However, the Adeel Ahmed-led side will look to end their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, Minhaj are second in Group C, just two points behind Raval Sporting. They have won five games and lost two, and need to win every game from here on to finish atop the standings.

Squads to choose from

Kharian: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali, Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali, Hassan Tanver, Mohsin Ali, Habib Ur Rehman, Mozzam Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir

Minhaj: Awais Ahmed, Sjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, AMar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, MD Uneeb SHah, Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Faizan Ali, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, MD Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanid, Noman Bhashart

Predicted Playing XIs

Kharian: Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Adeel Ahmed (c), Muhammad Zarar, MD Umar Waqas, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Jahanzaib Asghar, Asad Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Habib Ur Rehman, Junaid Ali, Toqueer Shabbir

Advertisement

Minhaj: Awais Ahmed (wk), Asjad Butt, Mubashar Ali, Waqas Basharat, Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Amar Shahzad (c), Usman Mushtaq, Yasin Javaid, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah

Match Details

Match: Kharian vs Minhaj

Date: March 4th, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has been batting-friendly, with teams generally racking up big scores. Another high-scoring ECS T10 Barcelona game may well be on the cards on Thursday. 110-115 could be the par score once again.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KHA vs MIN)

Dream11 Team for Kharian vs Minhaj - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Awais Ahmed, MD Umar Waqas, Waqas Basharat, Jafar Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Junaid Ali, Ameer Hamzah, Yasin Javaid

Captain: Asjad Butt. Vice-captain: Jahanzaib Asghar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Awais Ahmed, MD Umar Waqas, Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Junaid Ali, MD Uneeb Shah, Amar Shahzad

Captain: Asjad Butt. Vice-captain: Adeel Ahmed