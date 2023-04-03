KHE vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see Khandan XI (KHE) square off against DCC Starlets (DCS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, April 3.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KHE vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be looking to win this match as they have both lost their respective opening clashes in the tournament.

KHE vs DCS Match Details

The 19th game of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground from 9.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KHE vs DCS, Match 19

Date and Time: April 3, 2023, 9.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

KHE vs DCS, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be good for batting. While the batters will enjoy the surface, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses.

KHE vs DCS Probable Playing XIs

KHE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KHE Probable Playing XI

A Asad, A Mazhar, Z Khan, M Safdar, T Owaisi, A Alee, W Rahim, M Kashif, G Dhillon, U Abbas, and R Khan.

DCS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DCS Probable Playing XI

V Vaswani, Y Sharma, A Rai, S Singh, A Tarique, A Praveen, F Afridi, H Savnani, R Nadir, S Abdullah, and Z Rehmani.

KHE vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Vaswani

V Vaswani has been in decent form with the bat. He can also be very good behind the stumps with his wicketkeeping skills and that makes him the best pick from this category.

Batter

T Owaisi

T Owaisi could be an explosive batter in the top order. He has the potential to get his team off to a good start and that makes him the best choice from the batters category.

All-rounder

A Praveen

Praveen could be an effective all-rounder. He has the ability to win matches with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best choice in the all-rounder category.

Bowler

A Iqbal

Iqbal will be a very good pick as a bowler. He has the ability to pick up wickets and hence will be a very safe choice.

KHE vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Iqbal

Iqbal will be a great pick as the captain and vice-captain of the match. He is in form with the ball and is picking up regular wickets.

F Afridi

Afridi is a very effective all-rounder. He can score regular runs and also pick up wickets. Afridi will be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for KHE vs DCS, Match 19

F Afridi

A Iqbal

A Praveen

T Owaisi

V Vaswani

KHE vs DCS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. But as the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and that makes batters and spinners the most valuable picks for the match.

KHE vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Head-to-head Team

KHE vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, Sharjah Ramdan T10 League

Wicketkeepers: V Vaswani, A Mazhar

Batters: T Owaisi, M Safdar, Z Khan

All-rounders: A Praveen, F Afridi, R Nadir

Bowlers: A Iqbal, Z Rehmani, U Abbas

