KHP v NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 30th, 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Northern in the second semi-final of the Pakistan Cup 2021 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished second on the table with 12 points. Northern were in third place after the league phase with 10 points to their name.

The former side set a target of 371 runs for Balochistan in their last match, before bowling them out for 337 in 47 overs. This saw the Khalid Usman-led side notch up a 23-run victory.

Northern managed to bowl out Southern Punjab for just 293 after posting 338 runs in their last game.

Both the teams are in fine form and will give their best shot to make it to the summit clash.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Northern

Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Salman Irshad, Jamal Anwar, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Imran, Aamer Jamal, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Nawaz (C) and Faizan Riaz.

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari.

Northern

Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Salman Irshad, Jamal Anwar, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Imran, Mohammad Nawaz (C).

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, Semi-Final 2

Date: 30th January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch is a paradise for the batsmen, as almost every game has seen a score of 300+ in each inning. Bowlers hardly have anything for offer at this venue and will have to sweat themselves out to take wickets.

With teams being able to chase targets of even 375+ at Karachi, captains should opt to chase upon winning the toss.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHP v NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Khalid Usman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Salman Irshad, and Imran Khan.

Captain: Adil Amin Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Khalid Usman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim, and Imran Khan.

Captain: Khalid Usman Vice-Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed