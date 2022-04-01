KHP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Final

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will lock horns with Balochistan (BAL) in the final of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won seven of their 10 league stage matches and finished atop the standings. They then beat Central Punjab by six wickets in the first semi-final. Balochistan also won seven out of their 10 league stage fixtures and finished just below their upcoming opponents in the points table before defeating Sindh by 13 runs in the second semi-final.

KHP vs BAL Probable Playing 11 Today

KHP XI

Khalid Usman (C), Ashfaq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (WK), Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar, Imran Khan, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Imran, Sajid Khan.

BAL XI

Yasir Shah (C), Imran Butt, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq, Ayaz Tasawar, Bismillah Khan, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed.

Match Details

KHP vs BAL, Pakistan One-Day Cup, Final

Date and Time: 1st April 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches, the pacers have managed to procure some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 275 runs.

Today’s KHP vs BAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah Khan: Haseebullah has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 569 runs at an average in excess of 56 in 11 matches. He is currently Balochistan's leading run-scorer in the Pakistan One-Day Cup.

Batters

Asad Shafiq: Shafiq has scored 489 runs at an outstanding average of 97.80 in 10 matches. He also has five wickets to his name.

Kamran Ghulam: Kamran Ghulam has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has scored 461 runs at an average of close to 42 in 11 matches.

All-rounders

Khalid Usman: Usman has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Pakistan One-Day Cup. He has picked up 23 wickets in addition to scoring 104 runs in 11 matches.

Amad Butt: Butt can help you fetch some valuable points on Friday. He has scored 67 runs and picked up 13 wickets in eight matches.

Bowlers

Yasir Shah: Shah has taken 20 wickets, including his best figures of 5/44, in 11 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Sameen Gul: Gul has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.19 in the Pakistan One-Day Cup and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Usman (KHP) - 388 points

Mohammad Sarwar (KHP) - 380 points

Adil Amin (KHP) - 349 points

Kamran Ghulam (KHP) - 314 points

Haseebullah Khan (BAL) - 238 points

Important Stats for KHP vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Usman: 104 runs and 23 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 101.96 and ER - 4.76

Haseebullah Khan: 569 runs in 11 matches; SR - 100.35

Asad Shafiq: 489 runs and 5 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 107.70 and ER - 5.73

Kamran Ghulam: 461 runs and 5 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 87.14 and ER - 5.73

Mohammad Sarwar: 382 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 94.78 and ER - 4.83

KHP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

KHP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah Khan, Asad Shafiq, Kamran Ghulam, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Sarwar, Khurram Shahzad, Yasir Shah, Sameen Gul.

Captain: Khalid Usman. Vice-captain: Amad Butt.

KHP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Asad Shafiq, Kamran Ghulam, Ashfaq Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Sarwar, Khurram Shahzad, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed.

Captain: Kamran Ghulam. Vice-captain: Asad Shafiq.

