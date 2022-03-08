KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 12

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will lock horns with Sindh (SIN) in the 12th match of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won two out of their three matches and are currently second in the standings. They lost their last game against Balochistan by eight wickets. Sindh, on the other hand, have also won two out of their three Pakistan One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They fell short of two runs (D/L method) in their last game against Northern.

KHP vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

KHP XI

Khalid Usman (C), Waqar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mehran Ibrahim, Asif Afridi, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah.

SIN XI

Mir Hamza (C), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasan (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Omair Yousuf, Saad Khan, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Asghar, Abrar Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Match Details

KHP vs SIN, Match 12, Pakistan One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 8th March 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 250 runs.

Today’s KHP vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris: Haris is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs for his team on Tuesday. He has scored 123 runs at an average of 61.50 in three outings.

Batters

Sharjeel Khan: Khan has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 189 runs at a strike rate of 115.95 in three matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Sindh in the Pakistan One-Day Cup.

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 75-plus in three matches.

All-rounders

Danish Aziz: Danish is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 96 runs while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 2.77 in three matches.

Asif Afridi: Afridi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scored 57 runs in addition to taking two wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani has taken five wickets, including his best figures of 3/29, in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Arshad Iqbal: Iqbal has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.06. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Haris (KHP)

Shahnawaz Dahani (SIN)

Sharjeel Khan (SIN)

Kamran Ghulam (KHP)

Mir Hamza (SIN)

Important Stats for KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Sharjeel Khan: 189 runs in 3 matches; SR - 115.95

Mohammad Haris: 123 runs in 3 matches; SR - 106.95

Kamran Ghulam: 73 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 84.88 and ER - 7.00

Shahnawaz Dahani: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.95

Mir Hamza: 14 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 50.00 and ER - 4.30

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Haris, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Khalid Usman, Danish Aziz, Asif Afridi, Mir Hamza, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Captain: Khalid Usman. Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasan, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Khalid Usman, Danish Aziz, Asif Afridi, Mir Hamza, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Captain: Danish Aziz. Vice-captain: Asif Afridi.

