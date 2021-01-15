KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 16th, 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Southern Punjab in the upcoming game of the Pakistan Cup 2020/21 at Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa come into this game on the back of a victory. In their previous match, they bowled out Northern for a mere 112 runs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa struggled a bit while chasing the target, but finally emerged victorious by four wickets.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab lost their last fixture against Central Punjab. They batted first and put up a challenging total of 230 runs on the board. Surprisingly, they failed to defend it as Central Punjab won by four wickets with five balls to spare. An unbeaten century by opening batsman Tayyab Tahir was what propelled their innings.

With three wins in four games, the Khyber side will start this game as the favorites.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari.

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Date: 16th January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UBL Sports Complex is known for helping both the batsmen and the bowlers. The latter have dominated the proceedings, being able to make the best use of the conditions.

The batsmen too have been able to make significant contributions for their respective teams at this venue. Due to the shorter boundaries, anything below 340-350 will be an easy target to chase.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan, Awais Zia, Anwar Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umadi Asif, Taj Wali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza.

Advertisement

Captain: Bismillah Khan Vice-Captain: Taj Wali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Asad Shafiq, Khurram Mansoor, Awais Zia, Hassan Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umadi Asif, Taj Wali, Mohammad Asghar and Mir Hamza.

Captain: Asad Shafiq Vice-Captain: Akbar-ur-Rehman