KHT vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 27

The 27th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see the Khulna Tigers (KHT) squaring off against the Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground in Sylhet on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHT vs COV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Comilla Victorians have won four of their last seven matches in the tournament. The Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches in the tournament.

The Khulna Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but the Comilla Victorians are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KHT vs COV Match Details

The 27th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHT vs COV, Match 27

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Ground, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

KHT vs COV Form Guide

KHT - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

COV - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

KHT vs COV Probable Playing XI

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali (c), Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Azam Khan (wk), Naseem Shah, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, and Amad Butt.

COV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tanvir Islam, Imrul Kayes (c), Khushdil Shah, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider, Mohammad Nabi, Jaker Ali, Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, and Mukidul Islam.

KHT vs COV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan

A Khan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Rizwan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Shah

L Das and K Shah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Iqbal played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Islam

N Islam and M Saifuddin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

W Riaz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Riaz and T Islam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KHT vs COV match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shah

K Shah will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him one of the safest picks for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 512 points in the last seven matches.

W Riaz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Riaz as he will bowl in the death order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 420 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for KHT vs COV, Match 27

N Islam

K Shah

W Riaz

M Saifuddin

A Khan

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, M Rizwan

Batters: K Shah, L Das, M Hasan Joy, T Iqbal

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, A Butt, N Islam

Bowlers: W Riaz, T Islam

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: K Shah, L Das, M Hasan Joy, T Iqbal

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, A Butt, N Islam, M Hossain

Bowlers: W Riaz, T Islam

Poll : 0 votes