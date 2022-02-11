KHT vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 27

Khulna Tigers (KHT) will take on Comilla Victorians (COV) in the 27th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The Khulna Tigers have been inconsistent in the BPL. With four wins and as many losses, they are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians have won five out of their eight BPL 2022 games. They have lost two while one match was washed out.

KHT vs COV Probable Playing 11 today

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, Ruyel Miah, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad

Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Liton Das (wk), Ariful Haque, Sunil Narine, Abu Hider Rony, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

KHT vs COV, Match 27, BPL 2022

Date & Time: February 11th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The track at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka has assisted the spinners, who have dominated proceedings in BPL 2022. The average first-innings score at the venue in the ongoing edition is around 142 runs.

Today’s KHT vs COV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 208 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 129.19.

Batter

Soumya Sarkar has managed 140 runs in six BPL 2022 games in addition to claiming three wickets.

All-rounders

Thisara Perera has been consistent with the ball, claiming 11 scalps. He has also scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 182.35.

Moeen Ali, who has amassed 52 runs in two innings, has also picked up one wicket.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman has been in splendid form with the ball in the BPL, with the left-arm pacer picking up 15 wickets in seven games.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHT vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team

Thisara Perera (KHT): 484 points

Mustafizur Rahman (COV): 478 points

Andre Fletcher (KHT): 330 points

Soumya Sarkar (KHT): 306 points

Moeen Ali (COV): 101 points

Important stats for KHT vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team

Thisara Perera: 93 runs & 11 wickets

Soumya Sarkar: 140 runs & 3 wickets

Andre Fletcher: 213 runs

Mustafizur Rahman: 15 wickets

Moeen Ali: 56 runs & 1 wicket

KHT vs COV Dream 11 Prediction (BPL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman. Vice-captain: Thisara Perera.

Edited by Samya Majumdar