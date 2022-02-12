KHT vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 30

The 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has the Khulna Titans (KHT) taking on Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

The Comilla Victorians are already assured of a top-two finish with six wins in nine games. Although they don't have much at stake today, the Victorians want to sustain their momentum going into the playoffs with another win over the Khulna Tigers. Speaking of the Khulna Tigers, Mushfiqur Rahim and co. have blown hot and cold with four wins in nine games. A win in this fixture could help them seal a place in the top-four. But against a side that boast Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis, they will need to be at their best.

KHT vs COV Probable Playing XIs

KHT XI

Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c&wk), Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Ruyel Miah, Khaled Ahmed and Nabil Samad

COV XI

Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

KHT vs COV, BPL 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 12th February 2022, 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with the pitch slightly on the slower side. The pacers shouldn't get much swing early on, enticing the batters into going hard in the powerplay overs. However, spinners should play a part in the middle overs given the amount of turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to play a part in the second half of the match. 160-170 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s KHT vs COV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim has led the Khulna Tigers well with handy knocks in the middle order. Although Rahim has taken up the finisher's role, he has the experience to excel in the backend of the innings, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Imrul Kayes: Like Rahim, Imrul Kayes has dropped down the order but has done well with the bat. Although he didn't score many runs in the previous game against Khulna Tigers, his ability to play spin well should make him a good addition to your KHT vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Thisara Perera: Thisara Perera's form with the bat has tailed off but he remains a brilliant asset with the ball on current form. The Sri Lankan has a heap of experience to fall back on and with the burly all-rounder due for a big performance, he should find a spot in your KHT vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the BPL with 19 wickets in nine games. Mustafizur has used his variations and yorkers to good effect with the pitch conditions also suiting his style of bowling. With the pitch in Dhaka still on the slower side, one can back Mustafizur to pick up a couple wickets in this game.

Three best players to pick in KHT vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera (KHT) - 568 points

Mustafizur Rahman (COV) - 540 points

Tanvir Islam (COV) - 430 points

Key stats for KHT vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher - 219 runs in 9 BPL 2022 matches

Moeen Ali - 75(35) and 2/20 vs Khulna Tigers in previous BPL 2022 match

Mustafizur Rahman - 19 wickets in 9 BPL 2022 matches

KHT vs COV Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

KHT vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Soumya Sarkar, Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahim, Khaled Ahmed and Tanvir Islam

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Soumya Sarkar.

KHT vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andre Fletcher, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahim, Khaled Ahmed and Tanvir Islam

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar