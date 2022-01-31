KHT vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 14

Khulna Tigers (KHT) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

The Khulna Tigers have won two out of their four BPL matches and are currently fourth in the points table. Fortune Barishal have also won two out of their four fixtures, but sit just below their opponents in the standings. The last time the two teams faced each other, Fortune Barishal beat Khulna Tigers by 17 runs.

KHT vs FBA Probable Playing 11 Today

KHT XI

Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Soumya Sarkar, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam, Sharifullah.

FBA XI

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (WK), Chris Gayle, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Details

KHT vs FBA, Match 14, BPL 2022

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a good one to bat on. However, the track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 172 runs.

Today’s KHT vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: Rahim has been in decent form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 113.48 in four matches.

Batters

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has scored 123 runs at an average of 41 in four matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for the Khulna Tigers in the BPL.

Chris Gayle: Gayle has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 inthree outings. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

All-rounders

Thisara Perera: Perera has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of close to 190 and also picked up six wickets in four matches.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has picked up five wickets and also scored 46 runs in four matches.

Bowlers

Kamrul Islam: Islam has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He has picked up eight wickets, including his best figures of 3/45.

Jake Lintott: Lintott has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in three BPL matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHT vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera (KHT) - 300 points

Kamrul Islam (KHT) - 234 points

Shakib Al Hasan (FBA) - 215 points

Andre Fletcher (KHT) - 204 points

Mahedi Hasan (KHT) - 196 points

Important Stats for KHT vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera: 55 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 189.65 and ER - 5.50

Kamrul Islam: 14 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 10.78

Shakib Al Hasan: 46 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 102.22 and ER - 5.09

Andre Fletcher: 123 runs in 4 matches; SR - 144.70

Will Jacks: 102 runs in 4 matches; SR - 137.83

Chris Gayle: 88 runs in 3 matches; SR - 122.22

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan.

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher.

Edited by Samya Majumdar