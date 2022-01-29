KHT vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 11

Khulna Tigers (KHT) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

The Khulna Tigers have won two of their three BPL matches so far. They will head into today's game on the back of a win over the Chattogram Challengers. Fortune Barishal, meanwhile, have won only one of their three BPL matches thus far. They’ve lost their last two games and will be desperate for a win today.

KHT vs FBA Probable Playing 11 Today

KHT XI

Tanzid Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Kamrul Islam, Naveen-ul-Haq

FBA XI

Shykat Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam

Match Details

KHT vs FBA, BPL 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 29th January, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is a balanced one. Spinners are expected to dominate proceedings, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s KHT vs FBA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has plenty of experience to fall back on.

Batters

Andre Fletcher has been wonderful for the Khulna Tigers. He has played with responsibility and panache, scoring 119 runs in three BPL games so far.

Chris Gayle is a living legend of the game who needs no introduction. The southpaw can play destructive knocks even in the twilight of his career.

All-rounders

Thisara Perera has scored 36 runs and picked up four wickets in the BPL so far.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 36 runs in addition to claiming four wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 4.78. He will be the best captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Although Kamrul Islam Rabbi has been expensive in the BPL so far, he has taken wickets on a consistent basis. He has five wickets to his name in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHT vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera (KHT) – 208 points

Dwayne Bravo (FBA) – 206 points

Andre Fletcher (KHT) – 187 points

Kamrul Islam Rabbi (KHT) – 174 points

Shakib Al Hasan (FBA) – 173 points

Important stats for KHT vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera: 36 runs and 4 wickets

Dwayne Bravo: 45 runs and 5 wickets

Kamrul Islam Rabbi: 5 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan: 4 wickets

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andre Fletcher, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gaylem Thisara Perera, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Alzarri Joseph, Nayeem Hasan, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo.

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gaylem Thisara Perera, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Alzarri Joseph, Nayeem Hasan

Captain: Thisara Perera. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher.

Edited by Samya Majumdar