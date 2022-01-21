KHT vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 2

The Khulna Tigers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the second match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The Khulna Tigers have played in the Bangladesh Premier League since 2012 but are yet to win a trophy. The Tigers qualified for the final last season but lost to the Rajshahi Royals by 21 runs. They will be hoping to go all the way in this campaign.

Minister Group Dhaka have won the Bangladesh Premier League thrice and are the most successful side in the competition.

They finished fourth last season and were defeated in the eliminator by Chattogram Challengers.

KHT vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today

KHT XI

Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Seekuge Prasanna, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Farhad Reza, Naveen-ul-Haq

MGD XI

Jahurul Islam (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Shamsur Rahman, Andre Russell, Mahmadullah (c), Isuru Udana, Mashrafe Mortaza, Fazal Haq, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Match Details

KHT vs MGD, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The track at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium is balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half.

Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s KHT vs MGD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim has years of experience and is the top-scorer in Bangladesh Premier League history. He has 2274 runs from 85 matches at an average of 37.27 and a strike rate of 133.92.

Batters

Tamim Iqbal is also a senior batter for Minister Group Dhaka and has hit the most half-centuries in BPL history. Iqbal has amassed 2221 runs in 70 matches and has a batting average of 36.40. He has also scored 19 fifties.

Soumya Sarkar is a leading figure for the Khulna Tigers. In 171 T20s, he has scored 2995 runs at an average close to 20. He has also picked up 34 wickets.

All-rounders

Andre Russell is one of the most destructive all-rounders in T20 cricket and it’s difficult to stop him once he gets going. Russell has made 754 runs in 44 matches at an average of 35.76. He also has a phenomenal strike rate of 165.41.

The Jamaican has also collected 47 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84 and he should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Mashrafe Mortaza is expected to lead the bowling unit for his team. Mortaza has picked up 42 wickets in 54 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHT vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (MGD)

Mahmudullah (MGD)

Mushfiqur Rahim (KHT)

Soumya Sarkar (KHT)

Thisara Perera (KHT)

Important stats for KHT vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell: 751 runs and 47 wickets in BPL

Mushfiqur Rahim: 2274 runs in BPL

Soumya Sarkar: 2995 runs and 34 wickets

Tamim Iqbal: 2221 runs in BPL

KHT vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today

KHT vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andre Fletcher, Naim Shaikh, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Andre Russell, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

KHT vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Andre Russell, Mahmudullah, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar