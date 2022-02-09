KHT vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has Khulna Titans (KHT) taking on Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The Khulna Titans have done well in recent games as they look to seal a top-four finish sooner rather than later. With the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahman in decent form, the Titans will fancy their chances of a win today. However, they face a strong Minister Group Dhaka side who head into the game on the back of a tough loss to Chattogram Challengers on Tuesday. But with Tamim Iqbal going all guns blazing at the top of the order, Dhaka will look for a win in what promises to be a cracking game in Sylhet.

KHT vs MGD Probable Playing XIs

KHT XI

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c&wk), Thisara Perera, Yasir Ali, Farhad Reza, Jaker Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Nabil Samad

MGD XI

Mohammad Shahzad, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Shuvagata Hom, Imran Uzzaman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Qais Ahmad

Match Details

KHT vs MGD, BPL 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on. But there will be some help on offer for the pacers, who should get the ball to swing around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down. There should be some turn available as well, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a part in the second innings.

Today’s KHT vs MGD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim has been Khulna's go-to man with the bat, scoring 196 runs in seven matches. He has often come up with crucial knocks in the middle order with his ability to take on the spinners being key. With his counterpart Mohammad Naim batting down the order, Mushfiqur Rahim stands out as a must-have in your KHT vs MGD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal currently leads the runscoring charts in the BPL with 335 runs, including a superb century against the Sylhet Sunrisers earlier in the tournament. The southpaw is one of the best batters on the Bangladesh circuit, with his knack of scoring big runs at the top of the order bound to serve him and his side well in this game.

All-rounder

Thisara Perera: Thisara Perera has provided balance to the Titans unit with his all-round ability to score quick runs and pick up wickets in the death with his clever variations. The burly all-rounder should enjoy the conditions in Sylhet, with his big-hitting abilities bound to come into play in the backend of the innings.

Bowler

Ebadot Hossain: Ebadot Hossain has blown hot and cold this season with the Bangladesh international unable to strike a chord with consistency. However, he has the ability to nail yorkers at will and mix it up with clever variations. With Hossain likely to shoulder the death-bowling responsibilities, Ebadot should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in KHT vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Tamim Iqbal (MGD) - 515 points

Mahmudullah Riyad (MGD) - 419 points

Thisara Perera (KHT) - 421 points

Key stats for KHT vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher - 207 runs in 7 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 41.40

Thisara Perera - 9 wickets in 7 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.22

Tamim Iqbal - 335 runs in 7 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 67.00

KHT vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

KHT vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Ebadot Hossain and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim.

KHT vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Shahzad, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Qais Ahmad, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Ebadot Hossain and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan.

