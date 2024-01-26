KHT vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 26, 2024  

Khulna Tigers (KHT) and Rangpur Riders (RAN) lock horns in the ninth game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, January 26, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Tigers are atop the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.832, thanks to wins in both their games. The Riders, meanwhile, began with a defeat to Fortune Barishal before beating Sylhet Strikers by four wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 KHT vs RAN game:

#3 Babar Azam (RAN) – 9 credits

Babar Azam played a stupendous knock for the Riders against Sylhet Strikers. After the Riders were reduced to 39-6 in seven overs while chasing 121, Babar put his head down to take his team past the finish line.

The former Pakistan captain stayed not out on 56 off 49 with six fours. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their KHT vs RAN Dream11 team.

#2 Evin Lewis (KHT) – 7.5 credits

Evis Lewis can be destructive with the bat in hand, and he showed his power-hitting skills against Fortune Barishal.

Opening the batting, the left-hander helped his team to 187-4 in 20 overs. Lewis scored 53 off 22 inside the powerplay with five fours and as many sixes. Hence, he should be picked in your KHT vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Mahedi Hasan (RAN) – 8 credits

Mahedi Hasan is someone who can be destructive with both bat and ball. Against the Sylhet Strikers, the off-spinner finished with impressive figures of 4-0-18-2.

Mahedi had an off day against Fortune Barishal, with figures of 2.1-0-24-2. However, he was excellent with the bat, scoring 29 off 19 with four fours and a six, so he should be a part of KHT vs RAN Dream11 team.

