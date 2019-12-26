KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 27th, 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After ending their 4-match losing streak in the last game, Rangpur Rangers will look to go up in the points table when they meet Khulna Tigers in match number 22 of Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The Rangers registered their first win of the season last week versus the high-profile Chattogram Challengers.

Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 5 matches. In their last game, the Rajshahi Royals tamed them by 7 wickets. Hence, one team will look to get their campaign back on track while the other will try to continue its momentum.

The fight between Khulna and Rangpur promises to be a thrilling affair. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between KHT and RAN.

Squads to choose from

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Rangpur Rangers

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Nadif Chowdhury, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Sanjit Saha.

Playing XI updates

Khulna Tigers

Mohammad Amir has not lived up to the expectations in this year's BPL so far. The Pakistani pace bowler is yet to trouble the batsmen with his fast bowling hence, he will have to play well to save his spot in the playing XI. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim will have to play with more responsibility and, he will expect the South African pair of Robbie Frylinck and Rilee Rossouw to bring their vast T20 experience to the fore.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Shanto, Gurbaz, Rossouw, Rahim, Rahman, Frylinck, Miraz, Amir, Shafiul, Tanvir and Shahidul.

Rangpur Rangers

Captain Tom Abell would be very happy with his team's clinical win in the last match. Lewis Gregory emerged as the match-winner for them as he took 2 wickets with the ball and then, played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs off 37 balls. The only player who will in the danger of losing his place is Mukidul Islam. He had leaked 42 runs in 4 overs against Chattogram.

Possible XI: Delport, Naim, Shadman, Abell, Nabi, Gregory, Fazle, Jahurul, Saha, Mukidul and Mustafizur.

Match details

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers, Match 22

27th December 2019, 6:30 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has been a typical subcontinental wicket which has always favored the slower bowlers. The batsmen can dominate the proceedings but only after playing some deliveries in the middle.

Fantasy Tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although he failed to perform well in the last game, Mushfiqur Rahim will be the prime pick for this contest. The wicket-keeper batsman can turn the game with his exploits hence, he will be the player to watch out for.

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw is one of the biggest names taking part in this match. The T20 specialist from South Africa has a stellar record in this format so, he should not be left out of the fantasy team. Naim Sheikh has been one of the few positives for Rangpur this season while skipper Tom Abell too has contributed his bit. Cameron Delport can be a good pick for the fourth batsman's slot but Shamsur Rahman can help in balancing the budget.

All-rounders: After Lewis Gregory's brilliant performance in the previous fixture, he will be the most popular pick among the all-rounders. Mohammad Nabi can take the advantage of the spin-friendly conditions in Dhaka whereas Robbie Frylinck has always been a big player in fantasy cricket.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman has lost his magical touch but still he remains one of the prominent names in the Bangladesh Premier League. The left-arm bowler can score a lot of points if he gets among the wickets. Mohammad Amir is yet to fire in this tourney so including Shafiul Islam or Sanjit Saha ahead of him would be a better option.

Captain: Lewis Gregory has the potential of scoring the maximum points in this game but the fantasy team owners should not rule out the Proteas batsman Rilee Rossouw. For the vice captain's position, Robbie Frylinck and Naim Sheikh are the front-runners.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rilee Rossouw, Naim Sheikh, Shamsur Rahman, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Sanjit Saha Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Naim Sheikh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Naim Sheikh, Shamsur Rahman, Cameron Delport, Lewis Gregory, Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Sanjit Saha Captain: Lewis Gregory, Vice-Captain: Robbie Frylinck