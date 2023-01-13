KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Khulna Tigers (KHT) squaring off against the Rangpur Riders (RAN) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, January 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Rangpur Riders have won one of their last two matches in the tournament. The Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches in the tournament.

The Khulna Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but the Rangpur Riders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KHT vs RAN Match Details

The 10th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 13 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHT vs RAN, Match 10

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

KHT vs RAN Form Guide

KHT - L L

RAN - W L

KHT vs RAN Probable Playing XI

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali (c), Habibur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Azam Khan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Paul Van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, and Sharjeel Khan.

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Benny Howell, and Robiul Haque.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan (2 matches, 127 runs)

A Khan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Hasan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Talukdar (2 matches, 107 runs)

S Malik and R Talukdar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Iqbal played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza (2 matches, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

S Raza and M Saifuddin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Howell is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Mahmud (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Mahmud and R Haque. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Riaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KHT vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan will bat in the top order and perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him one of the safest picks for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 127 runs in the last two matches.

S Raza

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Raza as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken four wickets and smashed 14 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KHT vs RAN, Match 10

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Raza 14 runs and 4 wickets 154 points B Howell 13 runs and 1 wicket 71 points M Saifuddin 19 runs and 2 wickets 90 points R Talukdar 107 runs 155 points A Khan 127 runs 195 points

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: S Malik, R Talukdar, T Iqbal

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, S Raza, B Howell

Bowlers: H Mahmud, W Riaz, R Haque, P Van Meekeren

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: S Malik, R Talukdar, T Iqbal

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, S Raza, B Howell, A Omarzai

Bowlers: W Riaz, R Haque, P Van Meekeren

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes