KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Khulna Tigers (KHT) squaring off against the Rangpur Riders (RAN) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Khulna Tigers have had a torrid start to the tournament. They have lost all three of their encounters in the tournament so far. The Tigers are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.345.

The Rangpur Riders, on the other hand, are off to a decent start in the tournament. They have managed to win two of their three matches. The Riders are currently third in the points table with a net run rate of 0.501.

While the Tigers are in desperate need of a win to get off the mark in the points column, the Riders will look to climb the ladder with a win in this match. The two teams have already faced off once against each other in the tournament. The Riders won that clash by four wickets.

With both teams looking desperately for a win, the match promises to be an exciting contest.

KHT vs RAN Match Details

The 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 17 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHT vs RAN, Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

KHT vs RAN, Pitch Report

The pitch gets better for batting as the game progresses. The bowlers will find it easier to contain runs in the first half. The captain winning the toss might decide to field first.

Last five matches on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings score: 146

Average second innings score: 145

KHT vs RAN Form Guide

KHT - L L L

RAN - W L W

KHT vs RAN Probable Playing XI

KHT Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Khulna Tigers Playing XI

Habibur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury (c), Sabbir Rehman, Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, and Nasum Ahmed.

RAN Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Rangur Riders Playing XI

Rony Talukdar, Saim Ayub, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shoaib Malik, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Patwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, and Robiul Haque.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan (3 Matches, 161 Runs, SR: 173.11)

Azam Khan has been in brilliant form in the tournament so far. His consistency in the tournament makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Shoaib Malik (3 Matches, 131 Runs, SR: 133.67)

Among the players involved from the batters category in the match, Shoaib Malik has the highest runs in the tournament. He has been in decent form and that makes him the most valuable pick as a batter for the match.

All-rounder

Mohammad Saifuddin (3 Matches, 4 Wickets, Economy: 7.75)

Mohammad Saifuddin has been the highest wicket-taker for Khulna Tigers. Not only is he picking up wickets but also has been economical. Also, the fact that he can bat and score some runs lower down the order makes him the best pick from the all-rounder category.

Bowler

Robiul Haque (3 Matches, 7 Wickets, Economy: 7.27)

Robiul Haque has been brilliant with the ball for the Rangpur Riders. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures makes him a great pick from the bowler's category.

KHT vs RAN Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Azam Khan

Azam Khan's form in the tournament makes him a very safe choice for the match. The fact that he has been consistent throughout the tournament ensures that he will be a great point multiplier for the match.

Robiul Haque

Robiul Haque might turn out to be the differential pick in the captain or vice-captain role for this match. The fact that he uses his variety at the correct junctures to pick up crucial wickets makes him one of the best choices as a point multiplier.

Top Five Must-Picks for KHT vs RAN, Match 15

Player Stats Fantasy Points Azam Khan 161 Runs in 3 Matches 245 Shoaib Malik 131 Runs in 3 Matches 204 Mohammad Saifuddin 4 Wickets in 3 Matches 176 Robiul Haque 7 Wickets in 3 Matches 227 Rony Talukdar 108 Runs in 3 Matches 160

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Expert Tips

The pitch will get better for batting in the second half. Hence, it would be a wise decision to wait for the toss and then more top-order batters from the team chasing as there is every chance that they will chase down the target.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar

All-rounders: Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Robiul Haque

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar

All-rounders: Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Robiul Haque

