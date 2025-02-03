KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Rangpur Riders (RAN) squaring off against Khulna Tigers (KHT) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday, February 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Khulna Tigers have won six of their last twelve matches. They won their last match against Dhaka Capitals by six wickets. Rangpur Riders, on the other hand, have won eight of their last twelve matches. They lost their last match of the season to Khulna Tigers by 46 runs.

These two teams have played 14 head-to-head matches. Khulna Tigers have won five matches, while Rangpur Riders have been victorious in nine matches.

RAN vs KHT Match Details

The Eliminator match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on February 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs KHT, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: 3rd February 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both the ends. The last match played at this venue was between Canterbury Kings and Fortune Barishal, where a total of 388 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

RAN vs KHT Form Guide

RAN - Won 8 of their last 12 matches

KHT - Won 6 of their last 12 matches

RAN vs KHT Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Soumya Sarkar, Tawfique Khan, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nurul Hasan(wk & c), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Rakibul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Hider, Mohammad Nawaz, Naim Sheikh, Ibrahim Zadran, William Bosisto

RAN vs KHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mahidul Islam

Mahidul Islam is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 275 runs in the last 12 matches. Nurul Hasan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Naim Sheikh

Naim Sheikh and Saumya Sarkar are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match. Naim Sheikh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 444 runs in the last twelve matches. William Bosisto is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mohammad Nawaz and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 353 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last twelve matches. Iftikhar Ahmed is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Akif Javed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Akif Javed and Mohammad Saifuddin. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Abu Hider has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 19 wickets in the last eleven matches. Hasan Mahmud is another good bowler for today's match.

RAN vs KHT match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the most crucial pick from Khulna Tigers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the top order. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 353 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last twelve matches.

Naim Sheikh

Naim Sheikh is another crucial pick from the Khulna Tigers squad. He is in top notch form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has smashed 444 runs in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs KHT, Eliminator Match

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Akif Javed

Saumya Sarkar

Iftikhar Ahmed

Naim Sheikh

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Islam

Batters: S Sarkar, N Sheikh, W Bosisto

All-rounders: M Shak Hasan, M Nawaz, M Hasan Miraz, I Ahmed

Bowlers: A Javed, H Mahmud, M Saifuddin

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Islam

Batters: S Sarkar, N Sheikh, W Bosisto

All-rounders: M Shak Hasan, M Nawaz, M Hasan Miraz, I Ahmed, Z Rahman

Bowlers: A Javed, M Saifuddin

