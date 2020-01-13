KHT vs RAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019-20 Match - Jan 13th, 2020

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After topping the points table of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20, Khulna Tigers will try to book their spot in the grand finale of the tournament when they collide with Rajshahi Royals in the Qualifier 1 match. Both teams had registered clinical victories in their last match and hence, they will look to capitalize on the momentum and win the upcoming match.

The two teams have crossed paths twice in the league round and both sides won one game each. Hence, there is nothing much to separate the Tigers and the Royals.

Mushfiqur Rahim will lead the Khulna-based franchise while the West Indian star, Andre Russell will captain the Royals. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between KHT and RAR.

Squads

Khulna Tigers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/c), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

Playing XI Updates

Khulna Tigers

Since the batsmen chased down a 200+ score in the match against Dhaka Platoon, it is unlikely that Mushfiqur Rahim would alter his batting lineup for this game. The only player who did not live up to expectations in the last match was Shahidul Islam. However, Shahidul has performed well in the matches played earlier hence, he should keep his spot in the match squad.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Shanto, Mehidy, Rossouw, Rahim, Rahman, Najibullah, Frylinck, Amir, Shafiul, Aminul and Shahidul.

Rajshahi Royals

Just like the Tigers, the Royals had recorded an eight-wicket win in their last league fixture. Thus, the fans can back them to name the same playing XI once again. The trio of Liton Das, Shoaib Malik and Afif Hossain will have the responsibility of scoring the runs for Rajshahi while in the bowling department, Mohammad Irfan and Abu Jayed will have to deliver the goods.

Possible XI: Das, Malik, Kapali, Russell, Reza, Afif, Jayed, Bopara, Irfan, Kamrul and Taijul.

Match details

Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 1

13th January 2020, 6:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch report

The batsmen enjoyed batting on this pitch during the last two games. The bowlers got no assistance whatsoever from the wicket hence, the fans should expect a high-scoring encounter between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das will be the popular pick among the wicket-keepers after his fantastic knock in the last match but even Mushfiqur Rahim could make an impact in the wicket-keeping department.

Batsmen: Afif Hossain and Rilee Rossouw have been the most consistent players for their respective teams. While Afif has shouldered the top order responsibilities for Rajshahi, Rossouw has done the same work for Khulna. Shoaib Malik can prove to be a differential with his all-round skills whereas Najmul Hossain Shanto seems to be in good touch after his hundred in the last game.

All-rounders: Robbie Frylinck will be the prime pick among the all-rounders as he can scalp the wickets in the death overs. Besides, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ravi Bopara can also make an impact with their all-round skills.

Bowlers: Shahidul Islam should be the priority pick in the bowlers despite the fact that he got hammered in the previous game. Shahidul can trouble the opposition with his medium pace while Shafiul Islam and Farhad Reza could also be backed to be amongst the wickets.

Captain: Afif Hossain and Robbie Frylinck will be the frontrunners for the captaincy position because of their exploits in the tournament. For the vice-captain's role, the team owners can opt for either Mehidy Hasan Miraz or Shoaib Malik.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Rilee Rossouw, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Robbie Frylinck, Ravi Bopara, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahidul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza Captain: Afif Hossain, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Alok Kapali, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Andre Russell, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Captain: Robbie Frylinck, Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik