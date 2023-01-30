KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 30

The 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see the Khulna Tigers (KHT) squaring off against the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground in Sylhet on Monday, January 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
The Khulna Tigers are currently struggling with their form in the tournament. They have already played seven matches, but have managed to win only two of them. The Tigers are currently fifth in the points table and are in desperate need of a win to climb the ladder.
The Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, are having a wonderful time in the tournament. They have played nine matches and won seven of them. The Strikers are currently at the top of the points table and will look to hold on to the position with a win in this match.
KHT vs SYL Match Details
The 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 30 at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KHT vs SYL, Match 30
Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 6.00 pm IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Ground, Sylhet
KHT vs SYL, Pitch Report
Barring the first match, the wicket has looked like a good deck to bat on. On average, teams have gone past 160 in their allotted 20 overs. But bowlers who can maintain a good line and length might be successful on this pitch.
Last four matches at this venue (This Tournament)
Matches won batting first: 1
Matches won batting second: 3
Average score batting first: 150
Average score batting second: 151
KHT vs SYL Form Guide
KHT - Won 2 of their 7 matches
SYL - Won 7 of their 9 matches
KHT vs SYL Probable Playing XI
KHT Team/Injury News
No injury updates.
KHT Probable Playing XI
Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali (c), Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Azam Khan (wk), Naseem Shah, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, and Amad Butt.
SYL Team/Injury News
No injury updates.
SYL Probable Playing XI
Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Azam Khan (7 Matches, 181 Runs, SR: 149.58)
Azam Khan has been good with the bat in the middle order for the Khulna Tigers. He is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match.
Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto (9 Matches, 350 Runs, SR: 117.05)
Najmul Hossain Shanto has been very consistent in the tournament. He has been a steady presence in the tournament and is one of the safest picks for the match.
All-rounder
Imad Wasim (9 Matches, 9 Wickets, Economy: 5.32)
Imad Wasim has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets quite frequently while giving away very few runs. Also, the fact that he might come in handy with the bat in the lower order makes him a great pick for the match.
Bowler
Wahab Riaz (7 Matches, 14 Wickets, Economy: 6.90)
Wahab Riaz has been the trump card for the Khulna Tigers with the ball. He has not only picked up crucial wickets but has also been very economical. Riaz might be one of the most crucial picks of the match.
KHT vs SYL match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto's brilliant batting form makes him one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of the match. His presence in the fantasy XIs guarantees you some points and could be a great point multiplier for the match.
Ryan Burl
Ryan Burl has played just one match in the tournament so far and looked to be in decent touch. Burl has the capacity to change the complexion of any match with his hitting ability. Ryan Burl could turn out to be a differential pick for the match.
Five Must-Picks for KHT vs SYL, Match 30
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips
Mashrafe Mortaza has been very decent with the ball in this tournament. He has used his international experience to pick up crucial wickets and can be a very important pick for the match.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head
Wicketkeepers: M Rahim, Azam Khan
Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl, T Hridoy
All-rounders: T Perera, Imad Wasim, N Islam
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: M Rahim, Azam Khan
Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl, T Hridoy
All-rounders: T Perera, Imad Wasim, N Islam
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir