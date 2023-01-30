KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 30

The 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see the Khulna Tigers (KHT) squaring off against the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground in Sylhet on Monday, January 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Khulna Tigers are currently struggling with their form in the tournament. They have already played seven matches, but have managed to win only two of them. The Tigers are currently fifth in the points table and are in desperate need of a win to climb the ladder.

The Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, are having a wonderful time in the tournament. They have played nine matches and won seven of them. The Strikers are currently at the top of the points table and will look to hold on to the position with a win in this match.

KHT vs SYL Match Details

The 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 30 at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHT vs SYL, Match 30

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Ground, Sylhet

KHT vs SYL, Pitch Report

Barring the first match, the wicket has looked like a good deck to bat on. On average, teams have gone past 160 in their allotted 20 overs. But bowlers who can maintain a good line and length might be successful on this pitch.

Last four matches at this venue (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 3

Average score batting first: 150

Average score batting second: 151

KHT vs SYL Form Guide

KHT - Won 2 of their 7 matches

SYL - Won 7 of their 9 matches

KHT vs SYL Probable Playing XI

KHT Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

KHT Probable Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali (c), Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Azam Khan (wk), Naseem Shah, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, and Amad Butt.

SYL Team/Injury News

No injury updates.

SYL Probable Playing XI

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan (7 Matches, 181 Runs, SR: 149.58)

Azam Khan has been good with the bat in the middle order for the Khulna Tigers. He is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto (9 Matches, 350 Runs, SR: 117.05)

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been very consistent in the tournament. He has been a steady presence in the tournament and is one of the safest picks for the match.

All-rounder

Imad Wasim (9 Matches, 9 Wickets, Economy: 5.32)

Imad Wasim has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets quite frequently while giving away very few runs. Also, the fact that he might come in handy with the bat in the lower order makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz (7 Matches, 14 Wickets, Economy: 6.90)

Wahab Riaz has been the trump card for the Khulna Tigers with the ball. He has not only picked up crucial wickets but has also been very economical. Riaz might be one of the most crucial picks of the match.

KHT vs SYL match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto's brilliant batting form makes him one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of the match. His presence in the fantasy XIs guarantees you some points and could be a great point multiplier for the match.

Ryan Burl

Ryan Burl has played just one match in the tournament so far and looked to be in decent touch. Burl has the capacity to change the complexion of any match with his hitting ability. Ryan Burl could turn out to be a differential pick for the match.

Five Must-Picks for KHT vs SYL, Match 30

Player Stats Fantasy Points Najmul Hossain Shanto 350 Runs in 9 Matches 532 Ryan Burl 41 Runs in 1 Match 67 Imad Wasim 9 Wickets in 9 Matches 427 Wahab Riaz 13 Wickets in 7 Matches 456 Mashrafe Mortaza 12 Wickets in 9 Matches 417

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

Mashrafe Mortaza has been very decent with the ball in this tournament. He has used his international experience to pick up crucial wickets and can be a very important pick for the match.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeepers: M Rahim, Azam Khan

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl, T Hridoy

All-rounders: T Perera, Imad Wasim, N Islam

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir

