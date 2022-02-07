KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 22

Khulna Tigers (KHT) will take on the Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) in the 22nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday.

The Khulna Tigers have been inconsistent in BPL 2022, managing three wins and as many losses from six encounters. Sylhet Sunrisers, meanwhile, currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have one win, four losses and a washout to their name.

KHT vs SYL Probable Playing 11 today

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaker Ali, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Nadif Chowdhury, Muktar Ali, Sohag Gazi, Jubair Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Nazmul Islam

Match Details

KHT vs SYL, Match 22, BPL 2022

Date & Time: February 7th 2022, 5 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is likely to assist the spinners, who will dominate proceedings. A score of around 150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s KHT vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 134 runs in five BPL 2022 innings so far. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Andre Fletcher has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 206 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 51.50.

All-rounder

Thisara Perera has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the BPL. He has scalped seven wickets in addition to scoring 81 runs.

Bowler

Kamrul Islam Rabbi is the joint-highest wicket-taker in BPL 2022 with 11 scalps to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team

Thisara Perera (KHT): 363 points

Kamrul Islam Rabbi (KHT): 323 points

Andre Fletcher (KHT): 319 points

Nazmul Islam (SYL): 276 points

Lendl Simmons (SYL): 215 points

Important stats for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team

Thisara Perera: 81 runs & 7 wickets

Andre Fletcher: 206 runs

Nazmul Islam: 8 wickets

Lendl Simmons: 147 runs

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction (BPL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers - Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Thisara Perera, Sohag Gazi, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Mosaddek Hossain.

Dream11 Team for Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers - Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Thisara Perera, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Nabil Samad, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Captain: Thisara Perera. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons.

Edited by Samya Majumdar